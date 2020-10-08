“Megan Thee Stallion releases ‘Don’t Stop’”

Megan Thee Stallion continues her 2020-filled reign with her new single “Don’t Stop”, featuring prominent male rapper Young Thug. While the video marks a career high for Stallion, the song is much less noteworthy.

On the heels of the number one song “WAP” with up-and-coming rap superstar Cardi B and the “Savage” remix with Beyonce, the ”Hot Girl” coach is having an incredible moment. “Don’t Stop” is meant to keep the momentum going, but many are questioning whether the “Hot Girl” coach will show some “Hot Girl” versatility, because these songs are getting stale.

The song wasn’t much different from what we had already heard from Stallion, as her confident lyrics once again matched her brand of content. But the music video was an exciting continuation of Stallion’s high budget visual presentation over the past year. The “Don’t Stop” video was directed by Colin Tilley, who also directed the “WAP” music video, as well as videos for artists like Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown. It was a very exciting contribution to 2020’s pop culture and an instant hit, as it is currently the top video on YouTube’s Music chart. The video seems to have a Halloween or Alice in Wonderland theme that works really well.

But the song is just another one of Stallion’s that can be easily lost in the shuffle of her other singles. There’s nothing about this song that stands out in her catalog outside of the video and the artist featured. Even Young Thug did not have a memorable verse to make the song stand out, though. The song is only seen as unique due to the video and the video alone.

“Don’t Stop” is a disappointment to me after Stallion’s “Savage” and “Girls in The Hood”. Those songs were a breath of fresh air compared to her other recent tracks. Even though the subject matter wasn’t too distinct, she switched up her cadence and beats she typically rapped over.

Even though rappers should be allowed to have their particular cadence and style, when your particular style becomes overexposed, you can become very repetitive very quickly. This is especially true Stallion’s case, as her music has once more become repetitive. I remember feeling the same way about all of Stallion’s features post her “Fever Mixtape” she released in the earlier part of last year.

When this year started with her new extended play “Suga”, I was very hopeful to see what Stallion was going to bring to the table of this year’s music. I was very pleased with what we got until this song’s release.

However, this will not destroy Stallion’s rise. The song pairs well with the incredible music video, and she remains at the forefront of female artists in 2020. “Savage” was a great single choice, especially the remix with Beyonce. “WAP” was also a catchy tune with great lines from both Stallion and Cardi. Hopefully, as we enter the debut album era of Megan Thee Stallion’s music, we can get more of a variety.