  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Opinion Mississippi needs to ban plastic bags
Opinion

Mississippi needs to ban plastic bags

By William Lowery

-

563
0

Plastic bags are a well known environmental problem. Americans will use 100 billion plastic bags over the span of a year, and plastic has been known to cause environmental problems. So why is Mississippi afraid of banning them?

In 2018, the state passed a bill that banned local governments from imposing any bans on plastic or Styrofoam related goods, plastic bags included. This seems like the set up to a joke, but it isn’t. This is a legit law put into effect by our state politicians.

Society has slowly but surely made an effort to seek out environmentally friendly solutions in an effort to help our planet. From solar power to electrically powered cars, it’s concepts like these that will ensure the survival of humanity in the long run. Encouraging the use of reusable bags by eliminating plastic bags would also help, but only a handful of states have taken the initiative, including California, Connecticut and New York. If more states, Mississippi included, want to change their ways, we need to show them how plastic can damage a state’s ecology.

Research by MDOT has shown that litter rates in Mississippi are 30% higher than in any other state, and plastic accounts for 9.8% of said litter. Drive on any highway and you’re bound to notice a lot of trash strewn across the median or sides of the road. If this keeps up, there’s no telling how worse the problem could get. The state government needs to crack down on this problem to better ensure the state’s growth and development going forward. Mississippi is a beautiful state, and there’s no need for it to be blemished by the sight of garbage on the interstate or plastic bags drifting down a river.
An article published by “U.S. News” named Rhode Island as the cleanest state in America for its air and water quality plus low pollution rates. If you ask me, that’s a goal Mississippi should strive for. Times have changed. With ocean temperatures rising and natural disasters becoming more frequent, it’s time to stop beating around the bush and do something about this environmental crisis. Banning plastic bags might not seem like much, but it’s very helpful in the long run.

Previous articleBiden leads in Super Tuesday results
Next articleNetflix can’t ‘nonvertise’ its way to top
William Lowery
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Coronavirus impacts US and world economy

Coronavirus could be equally as lethal to our economy as it has been to people’s lives. Physically, the tangible effects of coronavirus are more and more apparent each day.
Read more
Arts & Entertainmentmary murphy -
0

Netflix can’t ‘nonvertise’ its way to top

On Feb. 24, Netflix released a new feature that shows what the top 10 movies or series in your country are. So far, Netflix originals have dominated the list. On Feb. 29, the US top 10 featured nine titles created by Netflix.
Read more
OpinionWilliam Lowery -
0

Mississippi needs to ban plastic bags

Plastic bags are a well known environmental problem. Americans will use 100 billion plastic bags over the span of a year, and plastic has been known to cause environmental problems. So why is Mississippi afraid of banning them?
Read more
NewsLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Biden leads in Super Tuesday results

March 3 was Super Tuesday, the day when 14 states hold their primary elections for the Democratic presidential nominee. As far as delegates go, Biden won 628 national delegates while Sanders won 545 as of March 8.
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Julian Assange’s extradition will be journalism’s fall

Julian Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid being extradited and imprisoned for life by the United States. Assange is the founder of Wikileaks, a multinational media organization that releases documents showing the abuse of power of ruling classes all over the world. The world of democracy, truth, free press and freedom of speech will be betrayed if Assange is convicted.
Read more
NewsLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Southern Miss students share mixed views on Sen. Sanders

Bernie Sanders, a Democratic senator from Vermont, is turning heads in light of his landslide victory in Nevada. The New York Times and other publications have awarded Sanders the title of nominal frontrunner. Even in Mississippi, support for Sanders can be found.
Read more

Must read

OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Coronavirus impacts US and world economy

Coronavirus could be equally as lethal to our economy as it has been to people’s lives. Physically, the tangible effects of coronavirus are more and more apparent each day.
Read more
Arts & Entertainmentmary murphy -
0

Netflix can’t ‘nonvertise’ its way to top

On Feb. 24, Netflix released a new feature that shows what the top 10 movies or series in your country are. So far, Netflix originals have dominated the list. On Feb. 29, the US top 10 featured nine titles created by Netflix.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Coronavirus impacts US and world economy

Coronavirus could be equally as lethal to our economy as it has been to people’s lives. Physically, the tangible effects of coronavirus are more and more apparent each day.
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more
Opinion

Julian Assange’s extradition will be journalism’s fall

Julian Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid being extradited and imprisoned for life by the United States. Assange is the founder of Wikileaks, a multinational media organization that releases documents showing the abuse of power of ruling classes all over the world. The world of democracy, truth, free press and freedom of speech will be betrayed if Assange is convicted.
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more
Opinion

Bloomberg’s ad spending doesn’t ensure candidacy

Turn on the TV or get on the internet, and chances are you’ll encounter an ad from Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg explaining why he’s an amazing individual worth voting for. In reality, the overabundance of ads just diminishes his chance for office. ﻿
William Lowery -
0
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Support the arts, not losing teams

Finally, our anger toward its construction is justified. We know that the construction of a volleyball court can’t help those below the poverty line.
The Student Printz Editorial Board -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz