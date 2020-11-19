Multimedia: COVID-19 effects on Southern Miss student body

The United States of America is in utter chaos. Although the results of the presidential elections proclaim Joe Biden as the winner, current president Donald Trump still holds on to his belief that the election was full of irregularities and has denied its outcome. This has led to an unprecedented constitutional crisis, which sees severe consequences for the nation now and into the future.
This year has been one that will not soon be forgotten. Classes were pushed online in March when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Students physically left campus the week before spring break and returned in August.
