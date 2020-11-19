  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Multimedia Multimedia: COVID-19 effects on Southern Miss student body
Multimedia

Multimedia: COVID-19 effects on Southern Miss student body

By Blair Ballou

-

291
0
Previous articleCOVID clashes with curriculum
Next articleMultimedia: COVID-19 Times- Pine Belt Fair
Blair Ballou

Latest news

OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Opinion: Trump’s concession will save the nation

The United States of America is in utter chaos. Although the results of the presidential elections proclaim Joe Biden as the winner, current president Donald Trump still holds on to his belief that the election was full of irregularities and has denied its outcome. This has led to an unprecedented constitutional crisis, which sees severe consequences for the nation now and into the future.
Read more
Photo GalleryMariah Reed -
0

Photogallery: COVID on Southern Miss campus

Photos by Mariah Reed
Read more
NewsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss reacts to approval of new state flag

After 126 years, the state officially retired the flag in June and formed a committee to choose a new flag design.
Read more
MultimediaEarl Stoudemire -
0

Multimedia: COVID-19 Times- Pine Belt Fair

https://youtu.be/LuNkKJGajEA
Read more
MultimediaBlair Ballou -
0

Multimedia: COVID-19 effects on Southern Miss student body

https://youtu.be/kdQl91nFwNc
Read more
FeaturesMariah Reed -
0

COVID clashes with curriculum

This year has been one that will not soon be forgotten. Classes were pushed online in March when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Students physically left campus the week before spring break and returned in August.
Read more

Must read

OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Opinion: Trump’s concession will save the nation

The United States of America is in utter chaos. Although the results of the presidential elections proclaim Joe Biden as the winner, current president Donald Trump still holds on to his belief that the election was full of irregularities and has denied its outcome. This has led to an unprecedented constitutional crisis, which sees severe consequences for the nation now and into the future.
Read more
Photo GalleryMariah Reed -
0

Photogallery: COVID on Southern Miss campus

Photos by Mariah Reed
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Multimedia

Multimedia: COVID-19 Times- Pine Belt Fair

https://youtu.be/LuNkKJGajEA
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
Multimedia

Welcome Back Golden Eagles: New Semester, New Precautions

https://youtu.be/wu6bS6OnN60 Printz reporter, Hannah Houston asks...
Hannah Houston -
0
Read more
Multimedia

Cook Library’s New Renovations

https://youtu.be/v4g9zr-hzvc Student...
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
Multimedia

Multimedia: COVID Times: Downtown Hattiesburg’s Farmer’s Market

https://youtu.be/l_3u9FAHMmo Student...
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz