  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Sports NCAA and Conference USA ban championship events in Mississippi...
Sports

NCAA and Conference USA ban championship events in Mississippi over state flag

By Charlie Luttrell

-

410
0

On June 19, the NCAA Board of Governors announced a ban on any championship events from being held in Mississippi until the Confederate symbol is removed from the state flag.

The NCAA’s decision came a day after Southeastern Conference (SEC) Commissioner Greg Sankey warned that, if the flag is not changed, the conference would consider preventing championship play in the state. 

“It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi,” Sankey said. “Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Shortly after, Conference USA also announced they are banning all championship events in Mississippi until the flag is changed.

If the flag is unchanged by the time collegiate sports begin postseason play, Southern Miss teams could be affected by the new policies. While a previous policy prevented teams in states that flew the Confederate flag from hosting predetermined events, the new policy says that no championship events, including non-determined ones, will be allowed in Mississippi. 

Had this happened in 2017, when Southern Miss earned the right to host baseball Regionals in Hattiesburg, said event would no longer be allowed. This is important to note for baseball especially, as the 2022 Conference USA baseball tournament was planned to be played in Hattiesburg.

The presidents of Mississippi’s eight public universities, including Southern Miss President Rodney Bennett, issued a joint statement in which they supported the NCAA’s decision.

“Several years ago, our universities recognized that the Mississippi state flag in its current form is divisive and chose to lower the flag on our campuses,” they said. “Today, we are committed to continuing to do our part to ensure Mississippi is united in its pursuit of a future that is free of racism and discrimination. Such a future must include a new state flag.”

The presidents acknowledged that the new policies could result in significant financial losses, but stand by their priority of changing the flag. “We look forward to a time when Mississippi’s state flag unites Mississippians, rather than divides us,” they said.

Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jerry McClain backed the joint statement on his Twitter. “I fully support this statement from our higher education leaders throughout the state of Mississippi,” McClain said. “It is time to make this long overdue change and allow us as Mississippians to pursue a brighter future TOGETHER!”

While the state flag has been a topic of debate for decades, weeks of national protests against police brutality and systemic racism have refocused attention on Mississippi’s use of Confederate symbolism.

In the past month, state legislators have proposed initiatives to change the flag, but there is a debate on whether legislators or state citizens should decide the issue. Gov. Tate Reeves is among those who believe that the issue should be given to state citizens to vote on
In 2001, citizens voted on a similar issue during the Mississippi Flag Referendum. 64% of voters decided to keep the state flag with the Confederate emblem. In a more recent poll, however, voter support dropped to 46%, with only 9% undecided on the issue.

Previous articleMobile Street March
Next articlePresident announces August Commencement has been cancelled
Charlie Luttrell

Latest news

NewsBrian Winters -
0

President announces August Commencement has been cancelled

A message from President Rodney Bennett, Ph.D was posted on The University of Southern Mississippi Facebook page...
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

NCAA and Conference USA ban championship events in Mississippi over state flag

On June 19, the NCAA Board of Governors announced a ban on any championship events from being held in Mississippi until the Confederate symbol is removed from the state flag.
Read more
Photo GalleryEarl Stoudemire -
0

Mobile Street March

The Mobile Street March took place Saturday, June 13, 2020 beginning at Mobile Street and...
Read more
Photo GalleryBlair Ballou -
0

Jackson BLM Protest 2020 Photo Gallery

On June 6, 2020, there was a Black Lives Matter protest at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson....
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentBrian Winters -
0

“Space Force” is out of this world

“Space Force” is a comedy made by Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels that was released as a Netflix Original. The first season released on May 29.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Despite pandemic, sports leagues promise to return

For nearly three months, almost every sporting event has been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

Must read

NewsBrian Winters -
0

President announces August Commencement has been cancelled

A message from President Rodney Bennett, Ph.D...
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

NCAA and Conference USA ban championship events in Mississippi over state flag

On June 19, the NCAA Board of Governors announced a ban on any championship events from being held in Mississippi until the Confederate symbol is removed from the state flag.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Sports

Despite pandemic, sports leagues promise to return

For nearly three months, almost every sporting event has been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

NCAA and COVID-19 cancel winter, spring sports

March 12, 2020, will go down in sports history as the day the sports world stopped. The cause of this distribution? Potentially increasing the spread of the Coronavirus.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Sports

Sports cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns are appropriate

As COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the nation, many professional and collegiate sports have been canceled or suspended.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
News

The First donates funds to Bower Academic Center

On March 5, The First, A National Banking Association, contributed $150,000 to the $1.7 million privately funded Bower Academic Center project for student-athletes at Southern Miss.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz