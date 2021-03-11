  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment ‘Nomadland’ is moving in more ways than one
Arts & Entertainment

‘Nomadland’ is moving in more ways than one

By Zain Hashmat

-

223
0

Chloe Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’, released Feb. 19, is about moving. Moving from one town to the next, moving from past mistakes to a new future, and moving on from who we were to who we could be. A quiet, propulsive film that emulates the best of late-period Terence Malick, ‘Nomadland’ is a masterpiece about trying to find oneself on the road, and how the definition of “home” isn’t as grounded as we thought. 

Zhao’s third film follows Fern, played by Frances McDormand, a 61-year-old nomad who has been traversing the Midwest for years. She initially lived in the small town of Empire, Nevada. But the town of Empire survived thanks to a US Gypsum plant, so when the plant shut down, the town disappeared. Instead of finding a new job and house, Fern decides to live in her van and search for seasonal work around the deserts of the Midwest.

Early on, Fern makes something quite clear about her lifestyle: “I’m not homeless. I’m just houseless.” Fern is lucky in that she has a support system willing to help and give her a home. Yet, she keeps moving, refusing to look back to ponder the life that could be. For most, this might be a baffling choice of action. But for Fern, this is the only way forward. Moving is a form of survival. It allows her to work past the loss of Empire and her husband of many years. Because she married right out of high school, Fern never knew a life without her husband. Now that he’s gone, it seems this is her way of trying to find one.   

Zhao throws us right into Fern’s life with a sense of sensitive observation and a complete lack of judgement. Her daily chores are tedious and random. One day, she might have to worry about a flat tire. The next day, she’ll have to spend hours cleaning her car because of an ant infestation. She obviously doesn’t have a shower or restroom at her constant disposal, and yet she feels completely content with her small home on wheels. So, why does Fern live like this? Why is she so content with her life? The answer to this question is where Zhao’s film best shines.

‘Nomadland’ showcases blazing sunsets, endless deserts, and sky-high redwoods that shrink McDormand’s figure to that of an ant. Natural lighting and real locations take center stage. Nothing feels false. Nature overpowers and dazzles ‘Nomadland’, and Zhao’s frame, with its large, scope-like 2.39 aspect ratio, gladly takes in the vast expanse of the American Midwest. The film’s cinematography is almost painterly as it revels in the ideal of the American west without ignoring its reality. Much like the characters in the film, Zhao’s camera roams and soars through every scene, restlessly moving as if searching for something that can’t possibly be found. 

In this sense, the timing of this film is remarkable. As we inch closer to the one year anniversary of COVID-19 — one year of worldwide shutdowns and government mandated quarantines — there is a growing, collective resentment over being stuck in one place. There’s a beauty to the open road that ‘Nomadland’ captures gorgeously, and in ways no other film seems to.

Most of the other characters showcased in ‘Nomadland’ are nonprofessional actors. They are real nomads that Zhao and her team found when exploring the Midwest. So it is surprising that these people are not young, adventure seeking 20-somethings. Rather, the people that surround Fern are well past their 60s. They are middle-America boomers and older blue-collar workers that lost their savings in the financial crash. They live in their cars because there were few other options available, and it was better to take to the road to search for work elsewhere. It is an important reminder that while some want to live like this, others have to. 

A couple of the characters (or rather, people) that Zhao highlights are Swankie, a seasoned nomad, and Bob Wells, a sort of Santa Claus-like figure in the nomadic community. Though Wells’ story is a little more joyful, Swankie’s reveals a side to the nomadic lifestyle that is devastatingly poignant. Swankie reveals that she became a nomad because she found out she had cancer. She wants to see as much of America as she can before she passes, and it is a need many others can relate to.

Real people populate the film and color it with a much needed naturalism. McDormand, a major movie star in her own right, keeps any sense of celebrity at bay. Her chiseled cheeks and short mop of grey hair paints a picture of someone that’s seen more than one needs to in a lifetime. Low key and quiet, McDormand completely disappears into the film. There’s no melodrama. She understands that, although she’s the star of the picture, this isn’t her film. 

The same could be said for McDormand’s romantic lead David Strathairn, the only other recognizable face in the film. Their chemistry sparks and charms, and creates a push and pull between Fern’s need to settle down and her need to keep moving. 

‘Nomadland’ revels in the lives of van dwellers, including all of their ups and downs. It refuses to pass judgement on these nomads and decides, instead, to simply watch. This isn’t a picture about people who live without a house. Rather, ‘Nomadland’ is a film about people trying to find something bigger than that. And really, isn’t that what we all want?

Previous article‘Moxie’ fails to dig beneath the surface of the system it critiques
Next articleZara Larsson drops one of the best POP albums this year
Zain Hashmat

Latest news

SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss Volleyball splits series with UAB

Southern Miss avoided a series sweep by rebounding from its first loss against the University of Alabama...
Read more
SoccerCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss’s attack gets Golden Eagles a win

Southern Miss (3-2) broke a two-game losing streak on the road by returning home to beat the...
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Wealth Tax could be a new method of money redistribution

Senator Elizabeth Warren has recently proposed a wealth tax on ‘Ultra Millionaires’, with several of her colleagues in Congress...
Read more
OpinionJennifer Shields -
0

Pulling some Dr. Seuss books is a necessary evil

Cancel culture has been on rise within the last few years. Whenever a celebrity, a company or...
Read more
LocalMorgan Lawrence -
0

Nannie Mac’s expands to include a coffee shop

Kye and Nannie McMullan, owners of Nannie Mac Snowball’s, have just expanded their family business by putting...
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss offers education majors Virtual Reality teaching experience

Faculty in The University of Southern Mississippi School of Education have been teaching future educators for more...
Read more

Must read

SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss Volleyball splits series with UAB

Southern Miss avoided a series sweep by...
Read more
SoccerCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss’s attack gets Golden Eagles a win

Southern Miss (3-2) broke a two-game losing...
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

Zara Larsson drops one of the best POP albums this year

Pop singer Zara Larsson returned with her...
Jakori Beauchamp -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Moxie’ fails to dig beneath the surface of the system it critiques

Amy Poehler's ‘Moxie’, released on March 3,...
Marissa Haas -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Daft Punk announces break up with “Epilogue”

Daft Punk, an internationally famous electronic music...
mary murphy -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Bryson Tiller’s Very Boring ‘Anniversary’

Bryson Tiller released the deluxe version of...
Jakori Beauchamp -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz