Opinion: How to Holiday in a Pandemic
Opinion: How to Holiday in a Pandemic

By erykah drone

It’s that time of year again. October, November and December bring Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, which will look a lot different with COVID-19. 

Everyone has at least one favorite holiday this upcoming season. Whether or not you like the holiday season, though, it is undeniably going to be different with COVID-19. Stores are already limiting the amount of people who are allowed to shop, so it’s bound to cause some problems with shoppers. Some establishments may even put a time limit on the amount of time that groups are allowed inside. Sadly, Thanksgiving gatherings at grandma’s house will have to be extremely small or via Zoom call. It adds a sad undertone to the usual upbeat, holiday spirit churning in the cities. 

However, that does not mean this holiday season will be all bad. Hopefully, everyone will still be able to have a good time by implementing a few tips on how to holiday during the pandemic. 

Firstly, you need to plan ahead. The typical last-minute problems everyone normally runs into have no place in a pandemic. Halloween may not be here yet, but it would be good to think about the menu for Thanksgiving and Christmas, who will be cooking it and over how many days it will happen. It will also be helpful to schedule ahead with relatives which days you can house-hop to their homes with gifts and merriment. 

Secondly, you need to start shopping now. Many gifts are available to order online and you will have plenty of time to wait for the mail. For those gifts you may not be able, or want, to order online, going in stores now will alleviate some of the stress and rush later. People are still out buying gifts, but stores are a lot less clogged and hectic than they will be shortly after Thanksgiving. While some people may also wait for their holiday bonuses, it would be smart to stash money away now with each new check to be able to shop as soon as possible. 

Lastly, you need to be aware of the news and online deals to catch sales when they come. If you plan to shop in-person this year, keep an eye on traffic cams. The only thing worse than holiday shopping is holiday traffic. The news should also be very helpful to follow, as it will keep everyone up to date on how stores will handle holiday shoppers as the season approaches. Most importantly, while we’re all shopping, be sure to wear your masks and observe social distance guidelines. COVID-19 is still a threat, and should not be taken lightly while bargain hunting.

While the holiday season may have a dark overcast with the pandemic, we can still work together to create a fun holiday season for everyone while still staying safe. The main thing you need to do throughout this time, though, is to keep in mind the true meaning of these holidays: spending time with those you can, when you can and how you can, despite the circumstances.

Previous articleMedical Marijuana Campaign reflects on efforts provide compassionate care to suffering patients
Next article‘Positions’ is Ariana’s Worst Lead Single
erykah drone

