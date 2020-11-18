  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Opinion Opinion: Pine Belt Fair will spike COVID-19 cases
Opinion

Opinion: Pine Belt Fair will spike COVID-19 cases

By Sarah Burse

-

630
0

The city of Hattiesburg held its annual Pine Belt Fair from Nov. 6 to Nov. 15. Even though the pandemic is not over, many citizens of Hattiesburg were excited to attend.

I attended the Pine Belt Fair on Nov. 12 and wasn’t sure what to expect. The fair was outside the Forrest County Multipurpose Center, so it was allowed to have a slightly larger crowd. But COVID-19 supposedly remained a top concern for fair organizers. The Pine Belt Fair’s official website claimed to “strictly enforce” social distancing rules, including mandatory masks and temperature checks, to keep everyone safe.

Pulling into the parking lot, two things immediately stood out to me. The fair was right next to the Forrest County Jail — I guess so the inmates could also experience the fun. But, more importantly, there was an obvious lack of COVID-19 precautions put into place. 

Outside of the fair, only one lady checked the temperatures of people that randomly walked past her. Only a few people waiting in line for tickets wore masks, and even fewer stood six feet apart. Even before stepping out of my car, I knew the COVID-19 rate would increase in Hattiesburg because of the Pine Belt Fair. 

Things didn’t improve once I entered the fair. People manning locally owned booths or carnival games did not wear masks. The employees manning the rides were not sanitizing after every ride. Maskless children and adults were stacked like sardines while waiting in line for food. While waiting in line for food, I saw the man at the window wipe his nose before touching someone else’s food. 

I was disgusted by the lack of sanitary guidelines in place, and how the Pine Belt Fair failed to enforce any of the COVID-19 guidelines. Instead of hiring extra employees to make sure people constantly sanitized their hands or kept on their masks, they just randomly placed a bunch of signs or hand sanitizing stations around. I never saw anyone get into trouble for not following the guidelines.  Did the City of Hattiesburg think that people would follow guidelines without them being enforced?

Despite all of this, there were some good parts to the Pine Belt Fair. The weather made it easy to walk around in. There were a lot of great attractions, too, including a petting zoo, a viewing of white tigers and a circus act.

My personal favorite attraction was a show starring Lady Houdini. Lady Houdini is an escape artist who tours the country with her husband Kevin Ridgeway. She performed two stunts during the show I went to. The first one had her escape from a straitjacket while hanging from a rope by her feet. The second saw her handcuffed and trapped in a water torture chamber. My jaw dropped once Lady Houdini forced open the chamber’s lid, having watched her force her way out of multiple handcuffs before her breath ran out. The boys in the crowd clearly had a great time while watching, and I hope the girls were inspired by her confidence and strength. 

The pandemic has been going on for nine months. People are tired of spending quarantine in their homes, and the Pine Belt Fair served as a mini escape. However, we must remember that the pandemic still isn’t over and still abide by COVID-19 guidelines. 

Previous articleWhat is…: Alex Trebek
Next articlePhotogallery: Nov. 15 protest on campus
Sarah Burse

Latest news

FeaturesMariah Reed -
0

COVID clashes with curriculum

This year has been one that will not soon be forgotten. Classes were pushed online in March when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Students physically left campus the week before spring break and returned in August.
Read more
Photo GalleryEarl Stoudemire -
0

Photogallery: Nov. 15 protest on campus

Black Student Organizations from Southern Miss and Black Lives Matter Mississippi held a peaceful protest on Sunday,...
Read more
OpinionSarah Burse -
0

Opinion: Pine Belt Fair will spike COVID-19 cases

The city of Hattiesburg held its annual Pine Belt Fair from Nov. 6 to Nov. 15. Even though the pandemic is not over, many citizens of Hattiesburg were excited to attend.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentSkyla Langley -
0

What is…: Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, the host of the famous American game show ‘Jeopardy!’, died from stage four pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8. In the wake of his death, many have paid tribute to their beloved game show host.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss fails to come back against Western Kentucky

Despite a strong defensive performance, Southern Miss (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) fell short of completing a fourth-quarter comeback against Western Kentucky (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA) and lost 10-7.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Pulitzer Prize Winner and USM Alumnus Ted Jackson to Visit Hattiesburg Nov. 14

The University of Southern Mississippi alumni Ted Jackson is one of America’s best at telling a story...
Read more

Must read

FeaturesMariah Reed -
0

COVID clashes with curriculum

This year has been one that will not soon be forgotten. Classes were pushed online in March when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Students physically left campus the week before spring break and returned in August.
Read more
Photo GalleryEarl Stoudemire -
0

Photogallery: Nov. 15 protest on campus

Black Student Organizations from Southern Miss and...
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Opinion: Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in historic race

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris beat current President Donald Trump last week in the race for the White House.
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: The final Presidential Debate results

The second and final presidential debate has ended, and it could be a focal point for undecided voters deciding how to cast their vote.
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: How to Holiday in a Pandemic

It’s that time of year again. October, November and December bring Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, which will look a lot different with COVID-19.
erykah drone -
0
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: Amy Coney Barrett clears another hurdle for Justice appointment

Last week, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was questioned on a wide range of topics during a four-day long hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Although she was grilled left and right, it was clear that the hearing was not about questioning her qualifications, but further bickering between Democrats and Republicans.
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz