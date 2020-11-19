Opinion: Trump’s concession will save the nation

The United States of America is in utter chaos. Although the results of the presidential elections proclaim Joe Biden as the winner, current president Donald Trump still holds on to his belief that the election was full of irregularities and has denied its outcome. This has led to an unprecedented constitutional crisis, which sees severe consequences for the nation now and into the future.

First and foremost, all of the legal and political battles that Trump has started have shortened the amount of time necessary for a peaceful and seamless transition of office. Even though the nation demonstrated the need for a new Commander-in-Chief, Trump has fought to delegitimize elections with allegations of systemic fraud, fighting to keep himself in power by suing states like Georgia to force them to recount. This is not helped by any of his top officials. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said he believes Trump is “100 percent within his right” to order such a massive recount, which parrots a lot of Republican beliefs on the matter.

This delay is not in the best interest of citizens, as the nation is still entangled in COVID-19. Because Trump refuses to leave office, his ineffective COVID-19 plan and disorganized task force might lead to higher mortality rates. The Trump administration has ignored the necessity for a better COVID response as its battle for power continues.

The overwhelming voter turnout in this election was a major achievement for American democracy, as it demonstrated an increasing interest from the people to national affairs. Trump’s refusal to concede disrespects these same people. In the future, this attitude could discourage voters from participating in state affairs, as those in power may just refuse to listen anyways. His unqualified allegations about voter fraud will furthermore instigate a loss of trust in the election process, an indispensable tool for indirect democracy, and politics among the civilians. This dying form of patriotism and increasing indifference towards state affairs, if unchecked, will result in democracy’s doom.

Media outlets who have supported Trump’s reluctance to concede have also reinforced America’s political divide. News sources, especially conservative news sources, are risking their legitimacy in overtly showing their predilection towards Trump despite the Nov. 3 elections. Their constant unsupported reports of election fraud has made the race even uglier, contributing to making the citizens more incredulous instead of more informed.

If news outlets continue to manufacture dissent among civilians in the future, there will be no more toleration of an opponent’s win. In being unwilling to profess facts, media outlets will drift the characteristics of the fourth branch of the government, and especially of the nation, away from one of its core tenets: honesty and integrity.

There are no signs of a military coup, yet there is a possibility a coup is needed. Every step Trump takes to overturn the election results sets a dangerous precedent for future Presidents, and one that needs to be prevented.

This political battle, although it placates the dejected ego of the incumbent president, will permeate the social fabric of American society, sowing evil amongst increasingly intolerant civilians.