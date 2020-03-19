  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News ‘Orange is the New Black’ actress, activist talks to...
News

‘Orange is the New Black’ actress, activist talks to students

By Morgan Usry

-

91
0

“Orange is the New Black” actress and activist Selenis Leyva visited Southern Miss on March 11 for an event sponsored by SMAC. 

Leyva began her speech, titled “Untold Stories: A New Beginning in Promoting Intercultural Competence, Developing Social Change, Inclusion, and Finding the Courage to Never Give Up and Follow Your Dreams,” by talking about her story. 

When she was young, her middle school counselor discouraged her from applying to a performing arts high school. She instead followed her gut, applied and got accepted. 

“What really changed my life was that 14-year-old girl who walked into that guidance counselor’s office and said, ‘I am going to go to LaGuardia High School. Give me the application, please.’ That’s what changed life. Somehow, I believed in myself,” Leyva said.  

She also spoke about the struggle she went through as an actress, working for 20 years on various odd jobs to make ends meet before her big break in “Orange is the New Black.” 

“Later on, I got to a place in my life where I was a single mom and I was not making enough money. I kept calling the telephone company, saying, ‘Look, if I give you $50, can you keep my phone on?’ That was life up until around nine years ago,” Leyva said. 

Throughout her talk, Leyva especially focused on the importance of believing in yourself and focusing on your dreams.

“The only person who can get in your way is you. Once I tapped into that reality, I realized that I could do anything that I want… Once you believe in yourself, there is nobody, nobody that can tell you that you can’t achieve what you want,” Leyva said. 

After telling students about her journey to success, Leyva answered questions about her experiences and gave advice on topics ranging from mental health to career advice. 

Asia Montgomery, a sophomore entertainment and film major, was one of many students who attended the event. Even though she had never seen any of Leyva’s work, Montgomery said she wanted to hear from a fellow woman of color in the film industry. She said she enjoyed the talk and the advice that Leyva gave to students.

“Some people are overnight successes, and that happens a lot today, but I think her story is just proof that if you put in the hard work and if you really want to, you can make something truly genuine,” Montgomery said. “Even though now I may feel like giving up on my dreams, she didn’t and she’s doing well.” 

Sophomore theater major Camille Colley said she attended Leyva’s speech to hear from a woman with so much experience in the entertainment industry. She said she thought Leyva’s story was inspirational and a learning experience.  

“I couldn’t stop thinking about the fact that I am 20 years old. It took her my entire life to make her big break— 20 years. But her strength, faith and hard work drove her to build a career for herself, and I really, truly, think that that is an amazing and inspiring thing,” Colley said.

Previous articleHattiesburg launches ‘Don’t Be a Litterburg’ campaign
Morgan Usry

Latest news

NewsMorgan Usry -
0

‘Orange is the New Black’ actress, activist talks to students

“Orange is the New Black” actress and activist Selenis Leyva visited Southern Miss on March 11 for an event sponsored by SMAC.
Read more
NewsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Hattiesburg launches ‘Don’t Be a Litterburg’ campaign

On March 6, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and other city officials held a press conference to launch a new initiative against littering. The campaign, “Don’t Be a Litterburg,” is a part of a partnership with the Great American Cleanup.
Read more
OpinionWilliam Lowery -
0

Coronavirus crushes entertainment industry

With the coronavirus spreading its way across the world, the entertainment industry has had no choice but to delay several movies and cancel high-profile events.
Read more
FeaturesMolly Schraeder -
0

Professors discuss working in predominantly male fields

It is no secret that there are majors, fields and careers that are either perceived as or statistically proven to be male-dominated. Even in 2020, there are women who face challenges in their work and studies due to their gender.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Sports cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns are appropriate

As COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the nation, many professional and collegiate sports have been canceled or suspended.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentBrian Winters -
0

‘The Hunt’ is just satire

“The Hunt” is a movie from Blumhouse Productions that received criticism before it was released. The premise of the movie is similar to “The Most Dangerous Game,” where a group of 12 strangers are being hunted by a group of elites.
Read more

Must read

NewsMorgan Usry -
0

‘Orange is the New Black’ actress, activist talks to students

“Orange is the New Black” actress and activist Selenis Leyva visited Southern Miss on March 11 for an event sponsored by SMAC.
Read more
NewsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Hattiesburg launches ‘Don’t Be a Litterburg’ campaign

On March 6, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and other city officials held a press conference to launch a new initiative against littering. The campaign, “Don’t Be a Litterburg,” is a part of a partnership with the Great American Cleanup.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Hattiesburg launches ‘Don’t Be a Litterburg’ campaign

On March 6, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and other city officials held a press conference to launch a new initiative against littering. The campaign, “Don’t Be a Litterburg,” is a part of a partnership with the Great American Cleanup.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
News

Student employees remain on campus despite coronavirus

On March 12, Southern Miss announced it would extend its Spring Break by a week and shift all classes online in light of the spreading coronavirus. However, those employed in Student Services will still have to work over Spring Break.
William Lowery -
0
Read more
News

SGA candidates debate, suffer from low turnout

On March 9, spectators gathered into the Joe Paul Theater to watch executive candidates for the Student Government Association debate.
John Hollins -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss seniors talk last days, concerns about graduation

For many Southern Miss seniors, Thursday was possibly their last day of face-to-face classes because of the coronavirus.
Alyssa Bass -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz