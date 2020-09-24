  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Pandemic changes recycling procedures
News

Pandemic changes recycling procedures

By Morgan Lawrence

-

107
0

When the pandemic rocked the nation, it caused many new changes to many different sectors. Many restrictions were made for companies to stop the spread of COVID-19, which made certain processes impossible. One of those many restrictions made it extremely hard to easily recycle in the Hattiesburg area. Though it hit a few snags due to COVID-19, university officials assure students, faculty and staff that city and campus-based recycling programs will return to normal soon. 

While it is the Southern Miss Physical Plant’s mission to “provide a safe, secure and enriching environment, in an effective and efficient manner, consistent with the university vision, mission and values”, repurposing waste soon became a hard quest to accomplish. When many locations and businesses had to shut down because of COVID-19, the 4th Street Recycling Center in Lamar County lost their main stream of revenue, causing them to shut down. This shutdown not only affected the campus, but also the city of Hattiesburg and other local areas. 

Without the Recycling Center, many materials that are harder to process have been unable to be properly recycled. Campus custodians are still aiding the environment by taking in cardboard for recycling, but they have not been able to take in any more plastics, aluminum or reusable waste at this time. In an attempt to fix this, the Physical Plant has had to resort to finding the next closest plant, which is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Having readily available recycling access is important in making attempts to aid the environment. 

“We are at the point now where we are working on a contract with the Baton Rouge plant,” Assistant Director for Marketing & Campus Relations Michelle Shinall said. 

Over the summer waste sustainability had to be put on the back burner while faculty attempted to find a solution to the problem. However, changes are soon to come. With social distancing guidelines allowing schools and businesses to now re-open, sustainability is once again becoming a main focus, with figuring out how to continue the recycling program a top priority. 

“[The Office of Sustainability is] currently working on an announcement that will be sent out by University Communications to all faculty, staff, and students to both Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses with an update on our recycling program,” Manager of Sustainable Operation Leslee Potvin said. 

Though Potvin gave no specific date, she mentioned that this statement should be distributed across campus “very soon”. 

As campus members readily wait for recycling bins to be used to their full potential again, there are still things everyone can do to aid in protecting the environment. Using reusable water bottles, bags and containers can significantly decrease plastic waste. Make sure to dispose of reusable masks and gloves properly so that they do not end up in streets and walkways. Consider purchasing items which are not covered in plastic. Most importantly, be mindful of the environment and the animals that live in it. To keep up with the latest developments of the recycling program, please visit the Physical Plant’s official university page at https://www.usm.edu/physical-plant.

Previous articleOpinion: Presidential Candidates’ Stance on Climate Crisis
Next article‘NBA 2K21’ stalls series’ progression
Morgan Lawrence

Latest news

OpinionSarah Burse -
0

Opinion: ‘Cuties’ has young girls exploring their identity in exploitative ways

Netflix caused a big controversy when they ‘Cuties’ on Sep. 9. ‘Cuties’, written and directed by Maïmouna Doucouré, is a French film designed to draw attention to the problems that young women are facing today.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Preview: Southern Miss aims to win “The Battle for the Bell”

After two tough losses to begin the season, Southern Miss looks to earn its first win this Saturday in the renewal of The Battle for the Bell, a long-lasting rivalry against the Tulane Green Wave.
Read more
Arts & Entertainmentmary murphy -
0

Opinion: Carole Baskin’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance is underwhelming

‘Dancing with the Stars’ has long capitalized on stunt contestants to increase ratings. Season 22 had Donald Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples, Season 28 had former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and now, Season 29 has added ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to its roster.
Read more
Opinionmary murphy -
0

Opinion: J.K. Rowling’s transphobia is on full display in her new novel

Ever since her June 10 essay explaining ‘Her Reasons for Speaking out on Sex and Gender Issues’ dropped on her website, fans and critics alike have rightly condemned J.K. Rowling for her transphobic views.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

DuBard School to Offer Virtual Training Programs

The DuBard School for Language Disorders at The University of Southern Mississippi is currently offering a series of virtual learning options for professionals.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentCharlie Luttrell -
0

‘NBA 2K21’ stalls series’ progression

While the newest installment, ‘NBA 2K21’, has improvements in gameplay and presentation, the game follows too closely to the formula it has used in the past, leading to worry about where the series will go from here.
Read more

Must read

OpinionSarah Burse -
0

Opinion: ‘Cuties’ has young girls exploring their identity in exploitative ways

Netflix caused a big controversy when they ‘Cuties’ on Sep. 9. ‘Cuties’, written and directed by Maïmouna Doucouré, is a French film designed to draw attention to the problems that young women are facing today.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Preview: Southern Miss aims to win “The Battle for the Bell”

After two tough losses to begin the season, Southern Miss looks to earn its first win this Saturday in the renewal of The Battle for the Bell, a long-lasting rivalry against the Tulane Green Wave.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

DuBard School to Offer Virtual Training Programs

The DuBard School for Language Disorders at The University of Southern Mississippi is currently offering a series of virtual learning options for professionals.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss Theatre students win accolades at American College Festival

Two theatre students from The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Performing and Visual Arts were recognized with top honors at the 2020 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) in recognition for their work on the Fall 2019 production of August Wilson’s ‘Gem of the Ocean’.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
News

Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu speaks on “Truth and Reconciliation”

On Sept. 15, the University of Southern Mississippi invited Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu to perform an online presentation called "Truth and Reconciliation: Healing Wounds".
Sarah Burse -
0
Read more
News

Students coping with a condensed schedule

Labor Day weekend could not come fast enough for some Southern Miss students. With classes still online and fewer breaks due to a condensed schedule, this semester has already been a whirlpool of the unknown.
Sarah Burse -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz