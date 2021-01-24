  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Opinion Parler being taken offline is a double-edged sword
Opinion

Parler being taken offline is a double-edged sword

By mary murphy

-

103
0

It’s a good thing that the Parler app is off the market. People took advantage of Parler’s largely unmoderated system to spread misinformation or to get away with flagrant hate speech. However, Parler being completely wiped from the Internet could be bad for future documentation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

For those unaware, Parler was a social media platform mainly used by conservatives or alt-right extremists. It prided itself on being the world’s first “free speech” app, and, to remain “viewpoint-neutral”, did not fact check or moderate posts the same way Twitter or Facebook do.

As a result, a lot of misinformation, hate speech and general garbage circulated on Parler. Though not nearly as popular as the aforementioned Twitter and Facebook, its numbers were starting to gain traction, and, by Nov. 2020, the website had over 10 million users.

However, things changed with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. News started to break that Parler users publicly planned and cheered on the attack as it was happening. Facing mounting pressure, Google, Amazon and Apple officially pulled the app and website from its servers, making it virtually inaccessible to layman internet users.

I said it at the beginning of the article, and I’ll say it again: this is a good thing. Parler was used by and catered to alt-right fringe groups. Even non-extremists who used the app still believed the election was “rigged” and remained staunch Trump loyalists. At the very least, this is one less avenue for them to spread toxic ideas about the world on.

Yet Parler being taken down is not all good news. Because it was so instrumental in forming the Jan. 6 riot, the posts on Parler still need to be accessible for current legal proceedings and future documentation. Completely wiping it off the face of the Earth makes finding these posts a lot harder.

There have been efforts to secure Parler’s data. Twitter user @donk_enby was able to obtain and download 99.9% of Parler’s content before the app was shut down. She is currently working with Internet Archive and ArchiveTeam.Org to sort through and host the raw data for public consumption.

“In historical research, all information is useful,” ArchiveTeam.Org, when asked why they do what they do, explained. “Despite our best efforts, some information will always be lost, but what is saved may help form the foundations of future cultures.”

Still, it’s important to note that @donk_enby was only able to obtain any of this data due to prior experience with hacking. Without her efforts, it’s entirely possible that Parler would only exist in fleeting screenshots today.

A part of me wonders if Parler should have gone the route of Vine, in that the website remains accessible through specific URLs, but no one is able to upload or log into it anymore. There would still be problems with this approach — if the wrong people found out about Parler and read through its posts, they could make things even more violent. But that is also true for learning about any horrific event in history. After all, people read up on the Confederacy and agreed with it enough to proudly proclaim it as “part of their culture”.
There is still a lot that needs to be said about the Capitol riot, especially with how it relates to America’s history of violence and racism. People need to stay informed on these important issues to avoid making the same mistakes. Yet these conversations will also be kneecapped if the original posts that sparked the riot in the first place are completely wiped from public viewing.

Previous article‘Bridgerton’ is fun at times, frustrating at others
mary murphy

Latest news

Opinionmary murphy -
0

Parler being taken offline is a double-edged sword

It’s a good thing that the Parler app is off the market. People took advantage of Parler’s...
Read more
Arts & Entertainmentmary murphy -
0

‘Bridgerton’ is fun at times, frustrating at others

The Netflix Original Series ‘Bridgerton’, which released Dec. 25 last year, has had a fair share of...
Read more
BasketballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss sweeps Middle Tennessee to improve conference record

After dropping both games against UAB last week, Southern Miss (7-6, 3-3 Conference USA) returned to Reed...
Read more
OpinionJennifer Shields -
0

Opinion: Censorship of political figures is unethical, unless necessary

Before we delve into the debate of whether it is unjust or even dangerous to remove an...
Read more
LocalMorgan Lawrence -
0

Mississippi’s tiniest museum attracts big attention

Since Mississippi’s tiniest museum opened in August 2020, The Pocket Museum has gained the attention of local...
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss raises new Mississippi flag on campus

On Jan. 12, The University of Southern Mississippi raised the new Mississippi flag at the front of...
Read more

Must read

Opinionmary murphy -
0

Parler being taken offline is a double-edged sword

It’s a good thing that the Parler...
Read more
Arts & Entertainmentmary murphy -
0

‘Bridgerton’ is fun at times, frustrating at others

The Netflix Original Series ‘Bridgerton’, which released...
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Opinion: Censorship of political figures is unethical, unless necessary

Before we delve into the debate of...
Jennifer Shields -
0
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: Please don’t ‘girlboss’-ify Kamala Harris

With Kamala Harris set to become the nation’s first female, black and Asian-American VP, people across the nation are talking about what this could mean for representation in politics. In these discussions, one uniquely bad take is starting to gain traction: that Harris, in becoming VP, has become the nation’s top “girlboss”.
mary murphy -
0
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: King Von, MO3 latest victims of gun violence

Chicago rapper King Von was shot and killed in a gun fight on Nov. 6. Five days later, Dallas rapper MO3 was also shot to death while driving on the interstate. King Von and MO3’s deaths shocked the black community and served as yet another example of black men being unjustly killed for no reason.
Sarah Burse -
0
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: Trump’s concession will save the nation

The United States of America is in utter chaos. Although the results of the presidential elections proclaim Joe Biden as the winner, current president Donald Trump still holds on to his belief that the election was full of irregularities and has denied its outcome. This has led to an unprecedented constitutional crisis, which sees severe consequences for the nation now and into the future.
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz