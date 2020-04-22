  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Pine Belt community unites to fight COVID-19, create facemasks
News

Pine Belt community unites to fight COVID-19, create facemasks

By William Lowery

-

29
0

The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, as the current number of confirmed cases in Mississippi increases every day. However, these tough times have also motivated the Pine Belt community to come together and support one another.

One of the ways people are rallying behind one another is through the creation of face masks, as the Mississippi State Department of Health and the CDC now recommend that people wear face coverings when in public settings. 

For example, JMH Graphics of Oak Grove is allowing local businesses and everyday folk alike to make use of their leftover materials to make masks.

“We have a lot of backstock stored away in the back of the building, and at a certain point we realized we could take this old material and let people use it to create facemasks,” store employee Jason Spiers said.

Local hair stylist Amanda Patrick said she heard from her sister about how nurses on her staff were running low on masks, so she decided to step up and help those in need.

“Many of my clients are nurses, and hearing stories of how they were getting low on masks or only being given one disposable mask to use over and over broke my heart. I knew if I couldn’t do anything else, then I could at least sew masks to help fill a need,” Patrick said.

Patrick said that all of the masks she sews are donated to medical staff, fire departments and emergency personnel.  

She is not the only one making masks, though. Soso resident Lauralee Wright Watts said via email the need for masks has made her put her sewing skills to good use. All masks she creates are donated to healthcare workers and people who reach out to her without face masks of their own.

Face masks are in high demand for both medical workers and everyday citizens alike, but Spiers said the efforts made by local businesses and regular folk to make masks are part of a larger community of helpers as a whole. 

“Without contributing efforts to stop the spread, the economy will remain shut down, and our current business model does not allow us to do what we normally do, so instead our employees are helping out the community,” Spiers said.

Patrick said helping out medical workers also helps the community, and even the smallest charitable effort goes a long way to help everyone.

“These people are risking their lives for their community, so we deserve to give back to them.  Throughout the years, my customers and community have supported me in my businesses and it’s an honor for me to be able to do this one simple act for them, and if it helps save even one person from catching the virus, then the many hours of sewing late at night is all worth it,” Patrick said.
People can contact JMH Graphics to request clothing material supplies for face masks by emailing orders@jmhgraphics.com or calling the office at 601-261-2500.

Previous articlePeripheral sports in danger during COVID-19
William Lowery

Latest news

NewsWilliam Lowery -
0

Pine Belt community unites to fight COVID-19, create facemasks

The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, as the current number of confirmed cases in Mississippi increases every day. However, these tough times have also motivated the Pine Belt community to come together and support one another.
Read more
OpinionMichael Mapp -
0

Peripheral sports in danger during COVID-19

2020 is a bad year for sports. It’s a bad year for anything other than “Call of Duty: Warzone” and Joe Exotic. But sports are especially taking a hit.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

Rina Sawayama stands her ground on ‘SAWAYAMA’

Rina Sawayama’s debut album, “SAWAYAMA,” pulls together nu-metal and early ‘00s R&B-pop to create a personal, fun, strong introduction to the Japanese-British artist.
Read more
OpinionJack McCallum -
0

Biden is a bad man with boring viewpoints

Bernie Sanders may have endorsed Joe Biden, but that does not mean Sanders’ supporters should do the same. Sanders’ endorsement does not take away from Biden’s sketchy history.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

‘A Muse In Her Feelings’ left me in my feelings

Dvsn’s third record, “A Muse In Her Feelings,'' catapults them as an early contender for best R&B project of the year. After releasing a diverse set of singles, I had high hopes going into this album and I wasn't disappointed.
Read more
NewsEarl Stoudemire -
0

USM students discuss impact of Easter tornadoes

Families scattered across the Pine Belt hunkered down in their homes April 15. Various EF4 and EF5 tornadoes hit the region last week with wind speeds reaching 70 miles per hour with golf ball sized hail.
Read more

Must read

NewsWilliam Lowery -
0

Pine Belt community unites to fight COVID-19, create facemasks

The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, as the current number of confirmed cases in Mississippi increases every day. However, these tough times have also motivated the Pine Belt community to come together and support one another.
Read more
OpinionMichael Mapp -
0

Peripheral sports in danger during COVID-19

2020 is a bad year for sports. It’s a bad year for anything other than “Call of Duty: Warzone” and Joe Exotic. But sports are especially taking a hit.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

USM students discuss impact of Easter tornadoes

Families scattered across the Pine Belt hunkered down in their homes April 15. Various EF4 and EF5 tornadoes hit the region last week with wind speeds reaching 70 miles per hour with golf ball sized hail.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
News

COVID-19 changes the work landscape

Many students pursue internships in their junior or senior year to help gain valuable experience in the workfield. However, many of these opportunities have been put on pause this year due to COVID-19.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
News

Advocates raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Southern Miss organizations are participating in SAAM to raise awareness and provide education about the dangers of sexual violence throughout Hattiesburg.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Features

Pandemic leaves questions regarding job search

With all of Southern Miss being pushed online, many students fear what their job search will entail once they graduate.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz