  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment ‘Positions’ is Ariana’s Worst Lead Single
Arts & Entertainment

‘Positions’ is Ariana’s Worst Lead Single

By Jakori Beauchamp

-

169
0

This past Friday, Ariana Grande released “Positions” from her upcoming sixth album of the same name. If this single is any indication, this album will probably be easily lost in the shuffle of Grande’s other works.

It didn’t initially seem that way. “Positions” had a new co-producer on it, London On The Track, along with familiar producers TBhits and Mr. Franks. The song was written by the producers, along with Angelina Barrett, Brian Vincent Bates and Nija Charles.. 

This hasn’t been the case, though. I can’t say I am disappointed in “Positions”, but I can’t say my excitement for the album has increased, either. This song sounds exactly like something that could’ve been on her last studio album, ‘thank u, next’.

The buzz around this song hyped up something different, too. Twitter went crazy with the news that mega R&B/hip-hop producer London On the Track co-produced “Positions”. Everyone thought this meant “Positions” would finally be her break into the adult R&B lane. The news got me excited, too, thinking this was going to be the start of her best era.

With the single now out, though, my excitement is waning. I still have great hope in this album, but “Positions” left me bored. I feel as though this album will be a classic Ariana Grande album, which is both a good and a bad thing. It’s good that we will still get something new from Grande, which means we can still get her classic sound. But it’s bad that it will be something we’ve already heard before as opposed to something innovative.

Grande seems to be suffering from a“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it” mentality. She’s achieved massive success from her last few albums, and that has caused her to stop furthering her craft. This has led to her music becoming very repetitive, boring and lazy. This makes it hard for someone like me, who’s been a consistent fan of hers for the last few years, to get interested in what she’s putting out. The only time I can say honestly that she has done something very innovative with her music was with ‘Dangerous Woman’ and ‘thank u, next’. It seems like she’s just going to try to recapture the essence of ‘thank u, next’ for her next era. That’s okay, but basic and boring.

With ‘Positions’ set to be released this Friday, I just wish she would delay it, go back to the drawing board and cook up something more. She should set a comeback in 2021 to develop the album more. This, in my opinion, will give us something way better than what she is about to put out.

Sadly, this won’t be the case. This era feels very rushed compared to her last, especially her release schedule. She didn’t even give us two singles to anticipate and feel out the music from the new album before it drops. 

Hopefully, this album beats my expectations and I get to bite my words. So far, though, I’m not very excited.

Previous articleOpinion: How to Holiday in a Pandemic
Next articleOpinion: The final Presidential Debate results
Jakori Beauchamp

Latest news

FootballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss refocus for upcoming conference game

With Tim Billings taking over as Interim Head Coach after Scotty Walden’s departure to Austin Peay, Southern...
Read more
NewsMeghan Fuller -
0

Students asked to quarantine for shorter time

With COVID-19 still rampant around the county, many students are alarmed about how Moffitt Health Center has handled various pandemic procedures, especially its quarantine advisements.
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Opinion: The final Presidential Debate results

The second and final presidential debate has ended, and it could be a focal point for undecided voters deciding how to cast their vote.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

‘Positions’ is Ariana’s Worst Lead Single

This past Friday, Ariana Grande released “Positions” from her upcoming sixth album of the same name. If this single is any indication, this album will probably be easily lost in the shuffle of Grande’s other works.
Read more
Opinionerykah drone -
0

Opinion: How to Holiday in a Pandemic

It’s that time of year again. October, November and December bring Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, which will look a lot different with COVID-19.
Read more
FeaturesCarter Lishen -
0

Medical Marijuana Campaign reflects on efforts provide compassionate care to suffering patients

In the Nov. 3 election, Mississippians will decide whether to amend the state constitution with Initiative 65, which would legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.
Read more

Must read

FootballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss refocus for upcoming conference game

With Tim Billings taking over as Interim...
Read more
NewsMeghan Fuller -
0

Students asked to quarantine for shorter time

With COVID-19 still rampant around the county, many students are alarmed about how Moffitt Health Center has handled various pandemic procedures, especially its quarantine advisements.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

Miley Cyrus becomes who she’s meant to be

After years of musical evolution, Miley Cyrus has found her true voice with her new rock and roll persona.
Skyla Langley -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Bly Manor’ is dull, yet intoxicating

With viewers left wanting more following the ending of the Netflix original series ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ many were excited to see the same production team behind the new Netflix original series, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’, which released Oct. 9.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Mac Miller’s family announces new box set

Mac Miller’s family recently announced plans to release a double-disc vinyl box set, ‘Swimming in Circles’, of the rapper’s final two studio albums on Dec. 18.
Skyla Langley -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Bryson Tiller releases ‘ANNIVERSARY’ after three-year drought

On Oct. 3, 2020, Bryson Tiller released his third album, ‘Anniversary’. This new album has come just in time for the cold months, featuring songs that inspire love and solitude like “Years Go By” and “Sorrows”.
erykah drone -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz