  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment ‘Positions’ takes the position of “Most Boring Ariana Grande...
Arts & EntertainmentEntertainment

‘Positions’ takes the position of “Most Boring Ariana Grande Album”

By Jakori Beauchamp

-

1029
0

Ariana Grande released the deluxe version of her sixth studio album ‘Positions’ this past Friday. While not a bad deluxe album, ‘Positions Deluxe’ also lacks a lot of deluxe content. 

‘Positions Deluxe’ kept most of the original ‘Positions’ tracklist, with the addition of three songs and one interlude. One of these singles was the controversial “34+35” remix, featuring rap superstars Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. 

I wasn’t particularly excited for ‘Positions Deluxe’, mostly because I wasn’t particularly excited about the original ‘Positions’ album. The sole single before the album dropped, “Positions”, wasn’t much different from what we had already heard from Grande’s previous five albums. It didn’t seem at all interested in pushing forward her discography as an artist or a musician. If anything, it seemed more interested in furthering Grande’s selling power by keeping her in the news.

I hate to admit it, but with the release of ‘Positions Deluxe’, I think we have found a new standard for Grande. Maybe she peaked in creativity with ‘Dangerous Woman’ and ‘thank u, next’. I feel as though Grande has gotten comfortable in knowing her buying and streaming power in this industry, and isn’t interested in improving, knowing her fans will buy and stream anything she puts out. 

Even the controversial “34+35” remix wasn’t interesting. It initially got a lot of attention on social media because, aside from the verses from Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, it didn’t actually “remix” the song. Grande didn’t add a new verse, tweak the beat or anything. It was just “34+35” featuring Doja and Megan, not a new spin on a popular song.

When I first heard the remix, I was like, “Go head girl, give us nothing.” It was clear this was just another cash grab for a Number One single with Doja and Megan. The three have been music powerhouses over the last few years, so a song featuring all of them would obviously do really well. It’s just a shame the final product had to end up so dull.

Honestly, I was going to let the remix slide if ‘Positions Deluxe’ turned out to be R&B excellence. But it didn’t even give us enough to gauge it as a deluxe album, because all of the songs were just two or so minutes. 

Still, I believe the album isn’t bad, just slightly boring.  My highlights of the original album — “34+35”, “motive”, “off the table”, “safety net”, “nasty”, “west side” and “pov” — still sounded great on the deluxe. Though there isn’t a lot of new content to go through, I enjoyed “test drive” and “main thing”. “main thing”, to me, is the best of the new songs, because its production and vocals stand out the most to me. 

Hopefully, in the future Ariana Grande albums, we will get more notable content in both its original and deluxe forms. As an Ariana stan to a T, I will still be listening to ‘Positions Deluxe’, but it isn’t the best of her work.

Previous articleKelly Rowland’s “K” is more than ok
Next articleThe Weeknd’s on fire: on a new album, tour, documentary and Super Bowl performance
Jakori Beauchamp

Latest news

BaseballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss Baseball returns with two victories against Northwestern State

Southern Miss Baseball began its much anticipated season last week after a 348-day hiatus, winning two of...
Read more
BasketballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss’s defense earns victory against FIU

Southern Miss’s (7-9, 5-9 Conference USA) stout defensive play helped the Lady Eagles earn a victory in...
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

OPINION: Impeachment trial revealed more hypocrisy and political division

Former President Donald Trump was once again acquitted by the Senate in his second impeachment trial. 
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

OPINION: The upsides and downsides of student loan forgiveness

Student loans have always been a burden for American students. While some manage to repay their student...
Read more
Opinionmary murphy -
0

OPINION: The Capitol Riot shouldn’t be Congress’s main concern

On Feb. 15, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the creation of a “9/11-type Commission” designed to apprehend...
Read more
LocalKara Lowe -
0

Southern snowstorm leaves students powerless

When it snows in the south, it creates an uproar of excitement among many of its residents....
Read more

Must read

BaseballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss Baseball returns with two victories against Northwestern State

Southern Miss Baseball began its much anticipated...
Read more
BasketballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss’s defense earns victory against FIU

Southern Miss’s (7-9, 5-9 Conference USA) stout...
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

The Weeknd’s on fire: on a new album, tour, documentary and Super Bowl performance

The Weeknd has had a very busy...
Skyla Langley -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Kelly Rowland’s “K” is more than ok

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelendria "Kelly Rowland"...
Jakori Beauchamp -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

‘Minari’ is a tender, raw portrayal of immigrant life

‘Minari’, which premiered Feb. 12, is the...
Marissa Haas -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Paramore’s Hayley Williams releases amazing second solo album

Pop-punk singer Hayley Williams, best known as...
Morgan Lawrence -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz