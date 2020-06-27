President announces August Commencement has been cancelled

A message from President Rodney Bennett, Ph.D was posted on The University of Southern Mississippi Facebook page on June 26. The message said Southern Miss will not be able to host Commencement in August.

“The University of Southern Mississippi remains exceedingly proud of you and the determination with which you completed your degree this spring, despite unprecedented challenges,” Bennett said. “We extend our sincere apologies, and we share in the disappointment of this difficult decision, but we are concerned about the elevated risk associated with the size of our graduating class and guests gathering in one location.”

Information can be found on the Southern Miss COVID-19 response page such as:

Diplomas are scheduled to be mailed beginning on July 6, 2020, and should arrive at the address you submitted with your degree application.

If you do not plan to walk in a future ceremony, or if you would like to receive a diploma cover in advance, please complete this request form, and a cover will be mailed to you.

You will receive specific information about how to participate in future ceremonies from the Office of the Registrar as public health guidance becomes more clear.

“As it is difficult to predict the status of evolving public health guidelines, plans for Commencement ceremonies currently scheduled for December may also change,” Bennett said. Southern Miss will communicate a final decision regarding December ceremonies by September 15.

Check the university’s Coronavirus page for future updates.