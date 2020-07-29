President announces first three weeks to be online

President Rodney Bennett, Ph.D sent out an email on July 28. The email said the first 3 weeks of class will be online only. The email also said:

All classes will still begin as scheduled on Monday, August 17, but traditional lecture course work will be delivered remotely for the first three weeks of the semester, with in-person meetings for face-to-face and hybrid lecture classes beginning on Tuesday, September 8.

President Bennett said to notify the Dean of Students at dos@usm.edu if you are sick. President Bennett said it is encouraged to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to the university.

For more information and to stay updated, go to usm.edu/covid-19.