President announces housing,parking, meal plan refunds

By Alyssa Bass

Students will receive refunds for housing, meal plans and parking permits. Students were notified Friday in an email from President Rodney Bennett, Ph.D.

In the email, he said the university will start processing refunds Monday, April 13. He said the goal is to disburse all refunds no later than May 29.

“We are pleased that we will have the ability to offer some financial relief to you and your family during this challenging time, to enable you to focus on completing academic coursework this spring,” Bennett said.

The email included the following conditions:

  • Refunds will be prorated from March 23, the first day classes would have resumed if Spring Break had not been extended.
  • Refunds will first be applied to any outstanding balances owed to USM. Remaining funds will be issued directly to eligible students.
  • If housing or meal plan fees were paid by institutional scholarships designated for housing or meal plan costs, the student will not be eligible for a refund.
  • Students who officially withdrew from the University prior to March 23 are not eligible for refunds.

Students who are eligible for refunds will receive more information in the following weeks. Check the university’s coronavirus page for future updates.

Alyssa Bass

