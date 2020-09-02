  • About
Opinion Republican Convention Helps Trump Reelection
Republican Convention Helps Trump Reelection

By Dipin Subedi

The Republican National Convention was held between Aug. 24 to Aug. 27 to convey the Republican agendas among the people of the nation, emphasizing the importance of re-electing President Donald Trump. Although the past achievements and future ambitions of the Republican party delineated throughout the event might sound outlandish and outrageous to Democrats, this convention has succeeded in reinforcing the faith of Republican voters towards Trump, with the campaign now focusing on the ability to pull undecided voters to their side.

Guest speakers during the event extolled the achievements of Trump during his past four years in office. Convention speakers frequently repeated the motto of “Promises Made, Promises Kept” in their speeches. Some of the main achievements listed during their speeches included the ascending stock market with its latest record-breaking figures and the descending employment rate. The speakers also talked up the fulfillment of Trump’s promises throughout his 2016 campaign, now that they didn’t have to worry about being “filtered” by mainstream news outlets.. Also, 

The people of America were also reassured by their president that the country will not have to be terrified of terrorists anymore. The pledge to bring soldiers home from unwanted, needless wars was a good proposition that Trump personally delivered towards the end of the ceremony.

The Republican party nominated Trump for the eradication of an even worse political system that would disrupt the nation’s integrity from the inside: socialism and communism. Joe Biden was mercilessly castigated throughout the convention by Republicans who felt that he was weak and a grotesque failure compared to the strong and successful Trump. Trump himself derided far-left Democrats and promised that he would not let Biden instill “communistic” values in Americans who still strive for greatness.

Trump was articulate about his relentless pursuit of solutions and remedies that provide relief to citizens in need nowadays. His coronavirus relief package was among the many solutions he mentioned. The defamation of Biden continued as he mentioned that workers need their jobs instead of Biden’s “hollow words of empathy”.

Trump also outlined his major plan to make the United States a leading nation in the world once again, this time in terms of discovery and technology. The establishment of the United States Space Force to conduct space operations that will possibly include landing on Mars could make America a powerful nation once again.

The Republican party ended their campaign by reminding people to revere American values such as liberty and to abide by the Constitution. 

There were some pretty blatant problems throughout the Republican National Convention. Vice President Pence’s remarks were completely illogical, touting the importance of opening up schools amidst this fatal pandemic and his faulty reasoning on the continuation of fracking, which he claims makes America independent on fossil fuels. It is understandable that Trump’s priority is patriotic American citizens, but the Convention’s excessive pride in history seemed to advertise nationalism and present an inability to change, which would not be great to tout so proudly considering current events.   

All in all, though, the Republican National Convention did an outstanding job in bolstering the campaign to reelect Trump and Pence for President and Vice President.

Dipin Subedi

