Southern Miss Baseball earns chance to host regional tournament
Baseball

Southern Miss Baseball earns chance to host regional tournament

By Charlie Luttrell

Last week, Southern Miss made the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee’s list of 20 potential sites to host regional tournaments for the NCAA 2021 Baseball Tournament. 

The NCAA decided to predetermine potential host sites this season to better arrange COVID-19 protocols in the leadup to the tournament. 16 of the 20 sites selected will host regional tournaments, with eight of those teams hosting super regional tournaments.

Southern Miss has hosted two regional tournaments throughout its program history. The team first hosted in 2003 and most recently hosted in 2017, where the Golden Eagles advanced all the way to the title series, though it fell in two games against Mississippi State.

The Golden Eagles held a 22-8 record at Pete Taylor Park in 2021 and won all its series in Hattiesburg except against Louisiana Tech.

Southern Miss is not the only Conference USA (C-USA) school that could hold a regional tournament. Louisiana Tech and Charlotte are also in the running for hosting, as well as two other universities in Mississippi: Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Southern Miss will conclude its regular season with a series against Florida Atlantic University. As of May 14, the Golden Eagles (33-15, 20-7 C-USA) hold a half-game lead in the C-USA West over Louisiana Tech (33-13, 19-7 C-USA).

The Golden Eagles jumped to first place in the division after sweeping Middle Tennessee at home. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost one of its two games against Florida International University. The final games of the series were canceled due to heavy rain.

The list of other potential regional tournament hosts include Arizona, Arkansas, East Carolina, Florida, Gonzaga,  Notre Dame, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.

The final 16 sites will be revealed on May 30 at 7:30 p.m., and regional tournaments will take place from June 4 to June 7.

Charlie Luttrell

Charlie Luttrell
