SportsFootball

Southern Miss cancels game against UAB due to COVID issues on team

By Charlie Luttrell

On Tuesday afternoon, Southern Miss announced that it had canceled its next scheduled game against UAB due of COVID-related issues on the team.

“The Southern Miss football game set for Friday, Nov. 27, at UAB has been canceled due to precautionary reasons resulting from COVID-19 concerns within the Golden Eagle program,” Southern Miss said in an official statement released online.

This marks the third game that Southern Miss has canceled or postponed this year. Earlier this season, Southern Miss postponed its matchup against University of Texas at El Paso due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on its team. Florida Atlantic University also postponed its matchup against Southern Miss due to its problems with COVID-19.

Because Conference USA pushed the conference championship date back, Southern Miss rescheduled those two games, which are still set to happen. However, this is the first game the Golden Eagles have fully “canceled” a game this season.

As the season winds to an end, college football continues to be affected by an increase in COVID-19 cases and problems. According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium Network, Southern Miss’s cancellation marks the 91st postponed or canceled game this season and the seventh postponed or canceled game this week. 12 of the 13 schools in the Conference USA have had to postpone or cancel at least one game as a result of COVID-19.

UAB has especially been affected by this season’s postponements. The Blazers’ last three games have been canceled, and the team last played on Oct. 31. 

Southern Miss (2-7, 1-4 Conference USA) is scheduled to play again on Dec. 4, when they will travel to UTEP to make up their aforementioned postponed matchup. After that game, the Golden Eagles will play their season finale at The Rock on Dec. 10 against FAU.

Charlie Luttrell

