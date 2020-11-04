  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Southern Miss defies national trends, reaches highest enrollment in...
News

Southern Miss defies national trends, reaches highest enrollment in six years

By Brian Winters

-

296
0

The University of Southern Mississippi announced enrollment numbers for the Fall 2020 semester, with a total enrollment at its highest level since 2014. 

Southern Miss reported that its total Fall 2020 enrollment rate is 14,606, a 473-student increase from the Fall 2019 enrollment of 14,133. In realizing a 3.3 percent increase, Southern Miss is defying the national enrollment trend. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center recently reported a 1.4 percent decrease in undergraduate enrollment at public four-year universities due in part to complications from COVID-19.

Additionally, the Class of 2024 set a university record with the highest average GPA of 3.45 and average ACT score of 23.06. Similar to total enrollment, Southern Miss students are performing well above the national average. The official ACT website reported that the average ACT composite score declined this year to 20.6, the lowest level in 10 years.

The average ACT score represents an increase of nearly a full point from the average Fall 2013 figure of 22.074, while the average GPA (3.21) that same year is nearly a quarter point higher.

“The University of Southern Mississippi has demonstrated that our institution’s forward progress has not been interrupted by the events of the past year,” University President Rodney Bennett said. “The grit and determination of our people allow USM to succeed even in challenging times. What this institution, propelled by our students, faculty, staff, and alumni, is accomplishing would be noteworthy in any year — increased academic achievement, record fundraising, and now a substantial enrollment increase — but it is truly remarkable[,] given the challenges of 2020.”

University leaders point to a continued focus on retention and graduation as a reason for the increased enrollment numbers. Since 2015, the University has established numerous offices to facilitate a seamless transition to Southern Miss, and developed multiple programs to enhance student success. These investments are paying off. In Fall 2020, freshman retention rates have been the highest in four years, with new transfer students from last year also returning at the highest rate on record.

“This fall, we were thrilled to see the increased retention of students, despite the many challenges of the pandemic,” Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Steven R. Moser said. “Our students are determined and resilient, and we look forward to supporting their accomplishments in and out of the classroom with new and ongoing student success efforts.”

Previous articleSouthern Miss stalls in conference matchup against Rice
Next article‘The Celluloid Closet’ shows the hardships of queer culture
Brian Winters

Latest news

Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

All hits, no misses with Queen Naija’s debut ‘Missunderstood’

The R&B and Soul singer Queen Naija returned this Friday with her debut album, simply titled ‘Missunderstood’.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

‘Social Distance’ feels repetitive, but truthful

While quarantine documentaries and films feel a bit repetitive, ‘Social Distance’, released on Netflix Oct. 15, seems all too real compared to the apocalypse-type genre many directors are turning to.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentSarah Burse -
0

‘Bad Hair’ is relatable, terrifying

‘Bad Hair’, which released Oct. 23, is a horror film that was written and directed by Justin Simien. It captures both the relatable and horrific struggles of black women in the 80s due to their hair.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Little Big is theme for Southern Miss Jazz Lab Band’s Fall Concert

The University of Southern Mississippi Jazz Lab Band will present its Fall concert of its 2020-21 season in a live streaming event from Marsh Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentSarah Burse -
0

‘The Celluloid Closet’ shows the hardships of queer culture

‘The Celluloid Closet’, based on Vito Russo’s 1981 book of the same name, is an eye-opening documentary to watch.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss defies national trends, reaches highest enrollment in six years

The University of Southern Mississippi announced enrollment numbers for the Fall 2020 semester, with a total enrollment at its highest level since 2014.
Read more

Must read

Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

All hits, no misses with Queen Naija’s debut ‘Missunderstood’

The R&B and Soul singer Queen Naija returned this Friday with her debut album, simply titled ‘Missunderstood’.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

‘Social Distance’ feels repetitive, but truthful

While quarantine documentaries and films feel a bit repetitive, ‘Social Distance’, released on Netflix Oct. 15, seems all too real compared to the apocalypse-type genre many directors are turning to.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Little Big is theme for Southern Miss Jazz Lab Band’s Fall Concert

The University of Southern Mississippi Jazz Lab Band will present its Fall concert of its 2020-21 season in a live streaming event from Marsh Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
News

Brett Benigno on socially distanced homecoming

Homecoming elections looked quite different this year, but that did not stop some of The University of Southern Mississippi’s best students from running.
Morgan Lawrence -
0
Read more
News

Have you checked on your professors?

There have been a lot of stories about how students have struggled because of remote learning. But students are not the only ones struggling with this semester.
Sarah Burse -
0
Read more
News

What’s on the ballot this November?

The 2020 presidential election is now just a few short weeks away. On Nov. 3, voters will have the opportunity to exercise their civic duty, able to give their opinions on topics ranging from the general election to the state flag.
Carter Lishen -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz