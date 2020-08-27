  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Sports Southern Miss football changes schedule again after recent cancellations
Sports

Southern Miss football changes schedule again after recent cancellations

By Charlie Luttrell

-

204
0

On Aug. 18, Southern Miss Football released a new schedule for the 2020 fall season after another conference’s recent cancellation left the team with only 11 games on its schedule.

The new schedule comes after the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) postponed its fall sports season, leaving the Southern Miss Golden Eagles with an empty slot for the Sep. 19 contest against Tennessee Tech.

“After careful deliberation, weighing all the factors as presented and given the current uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the OVC Board of Presidents voted to postpone the Conference’s fall sports to the spring,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said in an official press release. 

This is the second time Southern Miss has released a revised schedule. Initially, the team was scheduled to play a home game versus Jackson State University (JSU) on Sep. 19. After the Southwestern Athletic Conference suspended its fall season and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced intentions to only play intra-conference games, Southern Miss had to reschedule. 

The first revised schedule replaced JSU with an OVC member, Tennessee Tech, and added a seventh home game versus Tulane to replace the prior scheduled game versus Auburn University. When OVC postponed its season, Southern Miss had to find a replacement for a twelfth game again.

“We knew we had a 12 game schedule, but we also knew there was a chance that, for a number of reasons, one conference or another might choose to not play and we might end up with a hole in our schedule, so the key really was to continue conversations with people across the country,” Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said. 

The new schedule moves the matchup versus Louisiana Tech to Sep. 19. The replacement to Tennessee Tech will be the University of North Alabama, a member of the Big South Conference. The game will be on Nov. 7, which was previously the Golden Eagles’ scheduled Bye Week. The team’s Bye Week will now be after the first game.

After a week of numerous cancelations in college football, there were fewer options for a replacement to Southern Miss’s twelfth game. With the OVC’s postponement, all 13 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools had made some level of restrictions on their seasons.

However, some FCS conferences, including the Big South Conference, is still letting its football teams play up to four non-conference games.

For the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), 54 of the 130 schools have postponed their seasons. Last week, the Big Ten Conference and Pacific-12 Conference became the first in the Power 5 to cancel their seasons over concerns of COVID-19.

McClain says that scheduling has been a challenge, but that it worked out for the school.

“With football, if you have an opening two or three years away, you get nervous about it because you need somebody to fill in, so it’s a very unusual set of circumstances for everyone associated with college football given this scenario,” McClain said. “We were fortunate to find opponents that fit into what we needed.”

As far as how players are concerned over the changes in the schedule, senior quarterback Jack Abraham says that the team is not worried.

“We see it, but at the end of the day, we’ll just [go] out there and play,” Abraham said.

Previous articleDixie Darlings face a name change
Next articleOpinion: Democratic Convention Nominates Biden-Harris
Charlie Luttrell

Latest news

NewsBethany Morris -
0

Dolly Parton takes stand on social justice issues

Iconic country musician, entertainer and business woman Dolly Parton recently expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Opinion: Influencers aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously

It’s no secret that many celebrities are willing to go horrible lengths in order to stay relevant. However, many are risking it all amid the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to lose followers instead of the opposite.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

The Killers release new album amid pandemic and allegations

From the band that once had every college freshman jamming out to “Mr. Brightside”, The Killers are once again exceeding expectations with their new album, “Imploding the Mirage.”
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Opinion: Democratic Convention Nominates Biden-Harris

Biden and Harris were officially nominated for the presidential and vice-presidential candidacy from by the delegates of the Democratic Party to topple the current incumbent, President Donald Trump.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss football changes schedule again after recent cancellations

On Aug. 18, Southern Miss Football released a new schedule for the 2020 fall season after another conference’s recent cancellation left the team with only 11 games on its schedule.
Read more
FeaturesBrian Winters -
0

Dixie Darlings face a name change

The Pride of Mississippi Precision Dance Team, otherwise known as the Dixie Darlings, has gone through a few name changes since its formation in 1954.
Read more

Must read

NewsBethany Morris -
0

Dolly Parton takes stand on social justice issues

Iconic country musician, entertainer and business woman Dolly Parton recently expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Opinion: Influencers aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously

It’s no secret that many celebrities are willing to go horrible lengths in order to stay relevant. However, many are risking it all amid the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to lose followers instead of the opposite.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Sports

Gov. Reeves’ executive order on college football impacts Southern Miss game days

On Aug. 20, Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order that regulates how the upcoming college football season will be conducted within the state.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

Analysis: New Southern Miss football schedule adds improvements

On Aug. 6, the Southern Miss Department of Athletics released a revised schedule for the upcoming football season, which replaced two canceled games against Jackson State and Auburn
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

NCS4 leads way in sports safety research during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic presents safety complications for...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

A new normal: student-athletes share experiences during COVID-19 pandemic

For the last five months, college athletes...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz