  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Sports Football Southern Miss football takes a stand against racial injustice
SportsFootball

Southern Miss football takes a stand against racial injustice

By Charlie Luttrell

-

96
0

On Aug. 28, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles football team canceled practice and marched together to protest racial injustice. The team marched together from M.M. Roberts Stadium to the front of campus, joined by coaches, administration and students.

The recent shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has intensified nationwide protests and debates against police brutality and racism.

Various sports leagues and athletes have taken action on the matter. Players in multiple professional leagues boycotted games, starting with the National Basketball Association and the Women’s National Basketball Association. Later, other leagues such as the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and National Football League canceled games and practices in response to the recent events. 

Southern Miss players announced their decision in a message on Twitter, saying, “We live by a brotherhood. We hold ourselves to high standards on and off the field of play. We cannot be silent to instances of racial injustice in our country any longer. We are not practicing today. Instead, we are standing up against racial injustices and extending our brotherhood to actively speak out against racism.”

Head Coach Jay Hopson voiced his support for his players’ decisions on Twitter. 

“We as a coaching staff fully support our players in a march against social injustice,” Hopson said.

Hopson also talked about the importance of the team’s brotherhood in a conference a day earlier.

“We really would like for the country […] to look at us or look at a lot of football programs and see how brotherhood works,” Hopson said. “Brotherhood is everybody standing together, loving each other, helping each other because there’s strength in diversity.”

Junior linebacker Devin Thomas explained how the team came together to tackle this issue.

“Football is what we do — it’s not who we are,” Thomas said. “It did bring us together and either we can be united as one or we can have groups. I think last night and today we’ve chosen for good that we’re going to be united as one.”

Thomas says that he knows some people don’t agree with their message, but he asks them to be open-minded.

“You don’t have to like what somebody does or like how somebody looks, but there’s a common denominator for everybody and that’s respect,” Thomas said. “That’s all that we want and that’s what we demand and we’re not going to settle for anything else.”

Freshman offensive lineman Emanuel Rushing says he believes this experience will help strengthen the team’s relationship together. He also talked about what he thinks the demonstration will achieve in the community.

“You can’t really change the way people think, but you can throw out what you’re really trying to say,” Rushing said. “As long as you get the point down and it’s not harmful to the community, then I think it’s really all worth it.”

Junior communication studies major Sean Smith says he decided to come out to show support for the players’ protest because he respects and believes their message.

“I feel like it shows maturity for one and responsibility in not ignoring what’s going on in the nation today,” Smith said. “Just coming out today and watching them show solidarity together as a group, as a team, family, a group of people who consider themselves brothers under one common goal shows solidarity that I respect.”

Smith also says the one thing he wants people to take out of this event is that anyone can be involved. 

“[This] isn’t just a black thing,” Smith said. “Anybody that has African-American friends, people they consider family, church members […] you don’t want to see them ending up on a newspaper or ending up as a hashtag. I say that you should be able to come out and join.”

The Southern Miss football team took to the streets of Southern Miss campus Friday evening to shed light on social injustice after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin. Many players held signs in support of equality and change. Photos by Charlie Luttrell

Previous articleDolly Parton takes stand on social justice issues
Charlie Luttrell

Latest news

FootballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss football takes a stand against racial injustice

On Aug. 28, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles football team canceled practice and marched together to protest...
Read more
NewsSkyla Langley -
0

Dolly Parton takes stand on social justice issues

Iconic country musician, entertainer and business woman Dolly Parton recently expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Opinion: Influencers aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously

It’s no secret that many celebrities are willing to go horrible lengths in order to stay relevant. However, many are risking it all amid the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to lose followers instead of the opposite.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

The Killers release new album amid pandemic and allegations

From the band that once had every college freshman jamming out to “Mr. Brightside”, The Killers are once again exceeding expectations with their new album, “Imploding the Mirage.”
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Opinion: Democratic Convention Nominates Biden-Harris

Biden and Harris were officially nominated for the presidential and vice-presidential candidacy from by the delegates of the Democratic Party to topple the current incumbent, President Donald Trump.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss football changes schedule again after recent cancellations

On Aug. 18, Southern Miss Football released a new schedule for the 2020 fall season after another conference’s recent cancellation left the team with only 11 games on its schedule.
Read more

Must read

FootballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss football takes a stand against racial injustice

On Aug. 28, the Southern Miss Golden...
Read more
NewsSkyla Langley -
0

Dolly Parton takes stand on social justice issues

Iconic country musician, entertainer and business woman Dolly Parton recently expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Sports

Southern Miss football changes schedule again after recent cancellations

On Aug. 18, Southern Miss Football released a new schedule for the 2020 fall season after another conference’s recent cancellation left the team with only 11 games on its schedule.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

Gov. Reeves’ executive order on college football impacts Southern Miss game days

On Aug. 20, Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order that regulates how the upcoming college football season will be conducted within the state.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

Analysis: New Southern Miss football schedule adds improvements

On Aug. 6, the Southern Miss Department of Athletics released a revised schedule for the upcoming football season, which replaced two canceled games against Jackson State and Auburn
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

NCS4 leads way in sports safety research during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic presents safety complications for...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz