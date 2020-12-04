Southern Miss hires Will Hall as program’s next head coach

After playing this season with three different coaches, Southern Miss has finally chosen Tulane Offensive Coordinator Will Hall to be the program’s next head coach.

Southern Miss officially announced the decision on Dec. 2, a day after rumors of the signing surfaced.



“Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain announced Wednesday the hiring of WIll Hall as the school’s 22nd football coach,” the statement said.

Hall coached as the offensive coordinator at Tulane for the last two seasons. Last year, the Green Wave’s offense was ranked the 22nd best in the nation and set the school’s record for rushing yards in a season. This year, Hall’s offense scored nine touchdowns against Southern Miss, a series-high in the “Battle for the Bell”.

Hall, a native of Amory, Mississippi, returns to coach in his home state for the first time in his coaching career. Before his tenure at Tulane, Wall coached at eight other colleges from 2004 to 2018. As a head coach for West Alabama and West Georgia, Hall earned a 56-21 record. This will also be his first position as a head coach for a school in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Southern Miss will formally introduce Hall as the program’s new head coach at Reed Green Coliseum on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. The conference will be streamed on SouthernMiss.com and will be open to the public. Attendees are required to wear masks and socially distance at the in-person event.