  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Sports Football Southern Miss interim head coach tests positive for COVID-19
SportsFootball

Southern Miss interim head coach tests positive for COVID-19

By Charlie Luttrell

-

113
0

Days after Southern Miss postponed its scheduled game against UTEP due to an increase of COVID-19 cases on the team, the team continues to suffer from this latest outbreak with a major new case.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that Interim Head Coach Scotty Walden had tested positive for COVID-19, and would be taking time off to quarantine.

“Earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” said Walden in an official statement. “I am fine and have mild to no symptoms. I am quarantining back home until it is safe to rejoin the team. I want to thank Golden Eagle Nation for all of their support for our program during this difficult period. I want to thank our players and staff for continuing to be incredibly resilient during such an unstable time.”

The news came as a shock to fans and players alike. Tight end Grayson Gunter described how the team’s first practice went since Walden tested positive. 

“Unfortunately, Coach Walden wasn’t out here today, but at the end of the day, it’s kind of the same thing it’s been all year[.] It’s a next man up attitude,” Gunter said. “That’s the attitude we have. It was already strange enough having an interim head coach in the season and then whenever you get another guy out there, it’s definitely a little weird, but at the same time, it’s been a crazy year, so we’re just taking it a little at a time and going with it.”

Southern Miss last played against North Texas on Oct. 3. The Golden Eagles earned its first victory after a tumultuous 0-3 start to the season.

Since returning from Denton, however, the team has been unable to play for two consecutive weeks. Florida Atlantic postponed its scheduled matchup with Southern Miss after an increase of COVID-19 cases on its team. A week later, Southern Miss postponed its game against UTEP for the same reason.

Junior receiver Antoine Robinson explained how the postponements have affected the team’s energy and preparations.

“We’ve taken a lot this year so it hurt [to hear this], but you’ve just got to fight through it because there’s nothing you can do about it,” Robinson said. “You can just hope it gets rescheduled to go at it again to get the dub.”

The status of Southern Miss’s next game is unclear with the team’s current situation. The Golden Eagles are scheduled to play at Liberty University on Oct. 24. For now, the team is preparing for game day as it normally does under the supervision of a new, temporary head coach.

“Our team will continue to work diligently in preparation for our game this Saturday against Liberty,” Walden said.

The game will kick-off at 12 P.M. at Williams Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN3.

Previous articleSouthern Miss postpones UTEP game due to COVID-19 cases on team
Charlie Luttrell

Latest news

FootballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss interim head coach tests positive for COVID-19

Days after Southern Miss postponed its scheduled game against UTEP due to an increase of COVID-19 cases...
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss postpones UTEP game due to COVID-19 cases on team

For the second week in a row, Southern Miss will not play due to COVID-related issues. This time, however, the reason for the postponement is because of an increase of COVID-19 cases on Southern Miss’s team.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentMeghan Fuller -
0

‘Bly Manor’ is dull, yet intoxicating

With viewers left wanting more following the ending of the Netflix original series ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ many were excited to see the same production team behind the new Netflix original series, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’, which released Oct. 9.
Read more
FeaturesBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss gets condensed spring semester

On Oct. 1, President Rodney Bennett announced a new, shorter calendar for next semester. In the email, Bennett said he accepted a joint recommendation from the Provost, the Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and the Vice President for Student Affairs to approve a condensed academic calendar for the 2021 semester.
Read more
FootballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss resumes conference play against UTEP

*EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written and published before the cancelation of the UTEP game.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentSkyla Langley -
0

Mac Miller’s family announces new box set

Mac Miller’s family recently announced plans to release a double-disc vinyl box set, ‘Swimming in Circles’, of the rapper’s final two studio albums on Dec. 18.
Read more

Must read

FootballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss interim head coach tests positive for COVID-19

Days after Southern Miss postponed its scheduled...
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss postpones UTEP game due to COVID-19 cases on team

For the second week in a row, Southern Miss will not play due to COVID-related issues. This time, however, the reason for the postponement is because of an increase of COVID-19 cases on Southern Miss’s team.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Sports

Southern Miss postpones UTEP game due to COVID-19 cases on team

For the second week in a row, Southern Miss will not play due to COVID-related issues. This time, however, the reason for the postponement is because of an increase of COVID-19 cases on Southern Miss’s team.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Football

Southern Miss resumes conference play against UTEP

*EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written and...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

Southern Miss deals with FAU game postponement

After returning from its first victory of the season, Southern Miss looked to carry its momentum in a home matchup against Florida Atlantic University (FAU). Instead, Southern Miss now deals with the repercussions of its first postponed game this season due to COVID-19.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Sports

Level Up: Collegiate esports advance during pandemic

Although there are plenty of struggles sports have had to endure, the pandemic has also presented an opportunity for growth for the emerging realm of Esports.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz