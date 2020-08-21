  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Southern Miss oyster hatchery receives $7.6 million grant from...
News

Southern Miss oyster hatchery receives $7.6 million grant from U.S. Treasury

By Brian Winters

-

190
0

Governor Tate Reeves announced on August 12 that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved a RESTORE Act grant worth $7.62 million for the construction of The University of Southern Mississippi’s new Oyster Hatchery and Research Center. 

The oyster hatchery is located at Southern Miss’ Gulf Coast Research Lab at Ocean Springs’ Cedar Point. The grant is administered by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).

The center is currently in the design phase, and it is anticipated that Southern Miss will provide approximately $1.2 million in state funding for facility construction costs in addition to the RESTORE Act’s funding. An additional $4 million in RESTORE Act funding was included in MDEQ’s restoration planning for the procurement and installation of aquaculture systems equipment, but it has not yet been submitted to the U.S. Department of the Treasury pending an approved final design.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to be at the foundation of applied research and development to benefit the resources of Mississippi,” said Kelly Lucas, Interim Associate Vice President for Research, Coastal Operations and Director of the Thad Cochran Marine Aquaculture Center. “This work benefits the Coast economy and ecology by putting oysters back into the Gulf ecosystem, improving water quality, replenishing habitat, stabilizing shorelines and providing delicious oysters for the seafood industry.”

The center in Ocean Springs will support the state’s oyster restoration efforts by producing oyster larvae and conducting oyster aquaculture research. The preliminary design includes a hatchery and oyster larvae production tanks, algae cultivation space, a laboratory and support office space.

“It has become increasingly clear over the past several years that the decline in oyster production and harvesting is a problem for both the economy and the ecosystem of the Gulf Coast,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Interim Executive Director. “The new hatchery, along with the implementation of other restoration projects, will be a key part of improving Mississippi’s oyster population.”

These funds are part of the RESTORE Act’s Direct Component, or ‘Bucket 1’. In the RESTORE Act, 35 percent of the total funds are reserved for Bucket 1 projects and are divided equally among the five Gulf Coast states for ecological and economic restoration.

Activities that can receive RESTORE Act funding include restoration and protection of natural resources, mitigation of damage to natural resources, workforce development and job creation, improvements to state parks, infrastructure projects, coastal flood protection and promotion of tourism and Gulf seafood.

“Oyster farming plays a huge role in both the economy and ecology of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This investment in restoring the oyster population will help boost our state’s economy and reinvigorate the Gulf Coast for years to come,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This industry has taken serious hits in the past several years. We are truly grateful for President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s support of The University of Southern Mississippi and the Gulf Coast’s efforts to rebuild this vital part of our state’s economy.”

More information about Mississippi’s restoration efforts can be found at restore.ms.

Previous article‘Teenage Fever’? More Like Teenage Excellence
Next articleSouthern Miss upgrades WiFi as new semester begins
Brian Winters

Latest news

OpinionBrian Winters -
0

COVID-19 has a few good takeaways

COVID-19 has its fair share of negative connotations associated with it. People are sure to have memories of premature goodbyes, opportunities taken away and plans being postponed indefinitely. There are a few good things to come from this pandemic, however.
Read more
NewsSarah Burse -
0

Trump encourages privatization of the USPS

The United States Postal Service has shipped mail since July 26, 1775. However, this foundational public service may soon be up for grabs, as talks of privatization have gotten increasingly prevalent.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss upgrades WiFi as new semester begins

On August 13, WiFi services at the Hattiesburg Southern Miss campus were temporarily interrupted. Southern Miss’ iTech personnel worked with the equipment manufacturer to procure a replacement unit, which is now in use.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss oyster hatchery receives $7.6 million grant from U.S. Treasury

Governor Tate Reeves announced on August 12 that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved a RESTORE Act grant worth $7.62 million for the construction of The University of Southern Mississippi’s new Oyster Hatchery and Research Center.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

‘Teenage Fever’? More Like Teenage Excellence

Now, almost a year into her career, Paige has finally released her highly anticipated debut album, “Teenage Fever”.
Read more
FeaturesBrian Winters -
0

Journalism professor discusses experience, gives advice to students

Walking into College Hall, students might be greeted by a Journalism professor. This professor will greet the student and joke around with them, either by saying he had black hair when the dinosaurs roamed the earth or how an event from his past was 1000 years ago.
Read more

Must read

OpinionBrian Winters -
0

COVID-19 has a few good takeaways

COVID-19 has its fair share of negative connotations associated with it. People are sure to have memories of premature goodbyes, opportunities taken away and plans being postponed indefinitely. There are a few good things to come from this pandemic, however.
Read more
NewsSarah Burse -
0

Trump encourages privatization of the USPS

The United States Postal Service has shipped mail since July 26, 1775. However, this foundational public service may soon be up for grabs, as talks of privatization have gotten increasingly prevalent.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Trump encourages privatization of the USPS

The United States Postal Service has shipped mail since July 26, 1775. However, this foundational public service may soon be up for grabs, as talks of privatization have gotten increasingly prevalent.
Sarah Burse -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss upgrades WiFi as new semester begins

On August 13, WiFi services at the Hattiesburg Southern Miss campus were temporarily interrupted. Southern Miss’ iTech personnel worked with the equipment manufacturer to procure a replacement unit, which is now in use.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss expectant for a new Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

Southern Miss President Rodney D. Bennett Ph.D announced that he will be hiring a new Vice President for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Strategic Initiatives on July 1.
Hannah Houston -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss Greek life goes online

Every year, hundreds of new and returning...
mary murphy -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz