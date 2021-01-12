  • About
Southern Miss raises new Mississippi flag on campus

By Brian Winters

-

114
0

On Jan. 12, The University of Southern Mississippi raised the new Mississippi flag at the front of the Hattiesburg campus. This is the first time the Mississippi flag has flown on campus since Oct. 28, 2015.

Two ROTC cadets fold the new Mississippi flag. Photo by Brian Winters

The flag was flown briefly before being removed so the American flag could return to half-mast as ordered by President Trump. The new Mississippi flag and American flag, along with the Southern Miss flag, will be raised to full staff after the presidential directive expires at the end of the week.

The new Mississippi flag flying alongside the American flag and Southern Miss flag at the front of the Hattiesburg campus on Jan. 12. Photo by Brian Winters
Brian Winters

