  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Southern Miss releases procedures for game day events
News

Southern Miss releases procedures for game day events

By Charlie Luttrell

-

141
0

On Aug. 25, the Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced special game day procedures for the 2020 football season. The procedures address various safety concerns of COVID-19 and reflect new guidelines put in place from Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent executive order on college football. 

Fans should expect these conditions at Southern Miss football home games this year:

  • There will be a 25% seating capacity at M.M. Roberts Stadium, or approximately 9,000-10,000 fans, allowed into the stadium each game.
  • Individual tickets are currently not available for sale. Fans are encouraged to buy season tickets to attend games. Season tickets are also limited due to attendance restrictions.
  • There are 1,000 tickets available for students to sit in the student section.
  • Fans in attendance will be required to wear face coverings at entry and at all times in the stadium. Face coverings will be recommended while seated too.
  • Fans who do not live in the same household will be required to socially distance from each other by at least six feet.
  • All tailgating and social gatherings on campus will be prohibited before games. 
  • There will be a limit on cash transactions at concession stands. Cashless payment will be accepted and encouraged.
  • Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the stadium. There will be signage and floor decals to encourage proper social distancing in waiting zones.

These procedures will apply for the seven home games at M.M. Roberts Stadium this year. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will begin the season at home on Sep. 3 versus the University of South Alabama.

To read more information about game-days and to stay updated on the football season, visit www.southernmiss.com.

Previous articleSouthern Miss football takes a stand against racial injustice
Next articleSorority members voice concerns relating to COVID laxness
Charlie Luttrell

Latest news

Arts & EntertainmentSarah Burse -
0

Southern Miss art and theater continue amid pandemic

Instead of watching a theater production amid a crowd, many are experiencing performances behind a screen. This trend has continued with Southern Miss, as the School of Performing and Visual Arts gets used to new production styles amid a pandemic.
Read more
NewsCarter Lishen -
0

Pocket Museum Breathes ‘Signs of Life’ to Hattiesburg Side Streets

Have you found Mississippi’s tiniest museum? You may have walked right past it! The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is the Hub City’s quirky new hideaway.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Stop preparing for a climate crisis; we’re already there

Global leaders have been stressing to their citizens for years to begin preparing for a climate crisis when, in actuality, we’re already in one.
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Republican Convention Helps Trump Reelection

The Republican National Convention was held between Aug. 24 to Aug. 27 to convey the Republican agendas among the people of the nation, emphasizing the importance of re-electing President Donald Trump.
Read more
NewsEarl Stoudemire -
0

Cook Library Reopens With New Changes

With Southern Miss reopening this fall welcoming students back, Cook Library does the same, stirring up some new renovations for all to enjoy.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss football moves on from recent player opt-outs

As the Southern Miss Golden Eagles’ season opener versus South Alabama approaches, the team adjusts to the recent loss of six players who opted out of the season.
Read more

Must read

Arts & EntertainmentSarah Burse -
0

Southern Miss art and theater continue amid pandemic

Instead of watching a theater production amid a crowd, many are experiencing performances behind a screen. This trend has continued with Southern Miss, as the School of Performing and Visual Arts gets used to new production styles amid a pandemic.
Read more
NewsCarter Lishen -
0

Pocket Museum Breathes ‘Signs of Life’ to Hattiesburg Side Streets

Have you found Mississippi’s tiniest museum? You may have walked right past it! The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is the Hub City’s quirky new hideaway.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Pocket Museum Breathes ‘Signs of Life’ to Hattiesburg Side Streets

Have you found Mississippi’s tiniest museum? You may have walked right past it! The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is the Hub City’s quirky new hideaway.
Carter Lishen -
0
Read more
News

Cook Library Reopens With New Changes

With Southern Miss reopening this fall welcoming students back, Cook Library does the same, stirring up some new renovations for all to enjoy.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
News

Oak Grove Alums Assist Current Students During Walkout

On Friday, Aug. 21, crowds of Oak Grove High School students organized a walkout from school due to ignorant acts of racism being allowed during their senior run on the first day of school.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
News

Sorority members voice concerns relating to COVID laxness

The laxness among some members of sororities regarding COVID-19 has caused concern among other members.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz