Southern Miss releases procedures for game day events

On Aug. 25, the Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced special game day procedures for the 2020 football season. The procedures address various safety concerns of COVID-19 and reflect new guidelines put in place from Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent executive order on college football.

Fans should expect these conditions at Southern Miss football home games this year:

There will be a 25% seating capacity at M.M. Roberts Stadium, or approximately 9,000-10,000 fans, allowed into the stadium each game.

Individual tickets are currently not available for sale. Fans are encouraged to buy season tickets to attend games. Season tickets are also limited due to attendance restrictions.

There are 1,000 tickets available for students to sit in the student section.

Fans in attendance will be required to wear face coverings at entry and at all times in the stadium. Face coverings will be recommended while seated too.

Fans who do not live in the same household will be required to socially distance from each other by at least six feet.

All tailgating and social gatherings on campus will be prohibited before games.

There will be a limit on cash transactions at concession stands. Cashless payment will be accepted and encouraged.

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the stadium. There will be signage and floor decals to encourage proper social distancing in waiting zones.

These procedures will apply for the seven home games at M.M. Roberts Stadium this year. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will begin the season at home on Sep. 3 versus the University of South Alabama.

To read more information about game-days and to stay updated on the football season, visit www.southernmiss.com.