Southern Miss sits out for second straight week due to cancelations

This week, Southern Miss announced that its next scheduled game on Dec. 4 against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues on the Miners’ team.

“Due to the temporary suspension of team activities for the UTEP football program announced today, the Southern Miss game set for this Friday against the Miners in El Paso, Texas, has been canceled,” Southern Miss said in an official statement released online.

This is the second consecutive week that the Golden Eagles will not play due to cancellations. Last week, Southern Miss canceled its away game against UAB because of the Golden Eagles’ own issues with COVID. Southern Miss last played on Nov. 21, when they lost to UTSA 23-20.

As the 2020-2021 college football season nears to an end, COVID-19 continues to affect teams around the country. Over 100 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) games have been postponed or canceled this season.

Southern Miss has had a total of four games postponed or canceled over the course of the season. The first two games that were postponed also happened in back-to-back weeks, and it is unknown if the extra time off will help or hurt the team. In October, Florida Atlantic University postponed its conference matchup with Southern Miss due to COVID cases on its team. The following week, Southern Miss postponed the game against UTEP, once more due to COVID issues on its team.

After Conference USA moved back its conference championship date, Southern Miss rescheduled the two postponed matches to December. With the cancelation of the UTEP game, Southern Miss has only one game left on its schedule. The Golden Eagles (2-7, 1-4 Conference USA) hope to make up their game against FAU (5-1, 4-1 Conference USA) on Dec. 10.