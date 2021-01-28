  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Sports Southern Miss Volleyball kicks off 2021 schedule after long...
SportsVolleyball

Southern Miss Volleyball kicks off 2021 schedule after long hiatus

By Charlie Luttrell

-

116
0

After playing just two games last fall, Southern Miss’s volleyball team launched its 2021 season in the Wellness Center with matches against Tulane and the University of New Orleans. 

This weekend marked the end of a nearly five-month wait for the Golden Eagles. While volleyball is typically played entirely in the fall, Conference USA’s postponement left Southern Miss with extra time that the team utilized to train.

“We’re really lucky, so we’re grateful for our athletic training staff and our administration on how hard they worked to allow us opportunities to train while still being safe,” Head Coach Stephanie Radecki said. “Safety and health is the main priority, but we did get to do a lot of training which we wouldn’t normally get to do. We generally play so fast in the fall, so it was a really good time for our team having new players.”

After being able to play two games last year against Louisiana Tech, Radecki described the feeling of being able to play again with a complete schedule ahead.

“It was really fun to play and obviously to play at home in this new facility,” Radecki said. “We got a taste of it in the fall. It’s nice to compete again, it’s nice that there’s so many volleyball matches going on today because it’s been so long to happen, so it was great.”

Southern Miss began the weekend by losing its first game against Tulane in three sets. While the Golden Eagles did not claim a single set, the first two sets were only separated by a combined seven points. There were four lead changes in the first set and five in the second set, while Southern Miss only led once in the final set. 

With 14 returning starters from a squad that led the American Athletic Conference in opponent hitting percentage in 2019, the Green Wave continued its defensive success by holding the Golden Eagles to a .067% successful hitting percentage.

Kinsley Hanback led the Golden Eagles with nine kills. Kenzie Smith, meanwhile, led both teams with 20 assists overall.

Though its games against Tulane were disappointing, Southern Miss made a turnaround and swept UNO.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to an early six-point lead in its first set, but the Privateers started to inch forward. However, Southern Miss finished out strong and won 25-19 thanks to a service ace from Duquesne Moratzka.

While the Golden Eagles did not trail once in its opening set, the team found itself in a deficit early into the second set. The Golden Eagles rallied together, though, Liana Guillemaud closed out the set with two kills on the last plays. 

The third set was similarly contested throughout the beginning, but Southern Miss pushed forward with an unanswered attack that shot up the team 18-10. Lauren Talbert served six straight times for the Golden Eagles, the most of any player on the team during the weekend. Southern Miss rode its lead and Talbert ended the game with a kill.

Moratzka, Hanback and Guillemaudi each finished with double digits in kills. Senior Piper Matsumoto also recorded a double-double with 24 assists and a team-high of 13 digs. Overall, Southern Miss improved from its first game of the weekend to a .319% hitting percentage against the Privateers.

Southern Miss will stay home as it prepares to face its last non-conference opponents of the season next week. The Golden Eagles will play Nicholls State on Thursday and Southeastern Louisiana on Friday.

  • Head Coach Stephanie Radecki talks to an official during a game.
Photos by Sean Smith
Previous articleSouthern Miss catches rhythm in conference play, sweeps UTSA
Next article‘WandaVision’ is an exciting take on a beloved genre
Charlie Luttrell

Latest news

EntertainmentBrian Winters -
0

Cat Twitter offers a new Twitter experience

When someone thinks about Twitter, they probably think about humans updating the world about their lives. Twitter...
Read more
EntertainmentMorgan Lawrence -
0

‘WandaVision’ is an exciting take on a beloved genre

The new Disney+ original series ‘WandaVision,’ which premiered on Jan. 15 of this year, offers Marvel fans...
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss Volleyball kicks off 2021 schedule after long hiatus

After playing just two games last fall, Southern Miss’s volleyball team launched its 2021 season in the...
Read more
BasketballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss catches rhythm in conference play, sweeps UTSA

After losing five consecutive games at the beginning of its conference schedule, Southern Miss (5-5, 3-5 Conference...
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Seymour’s Closet helps students put their best foot forward

For some students, wearing business clothes to interviews, job fairs or internships is not an option. Thanks...
Read more
OpinionCarter Lishen -
0

OPINION: Here’s why I’m not excited for this semester: Thoughts from an anxious college student

Beginnings are difficult for me. The first day of classes has poisoned me with anxiety. It’s the...
Read more

Must read

EntertainmentBrian Winters -
0

Cat Twitter offers a new Twitter experience

When someone thinks about Twitter, they probably...
Read more
EntertainmentMorgan Lawrence -
0

‘WandaVision’ is an exciting take on a beloved genre

The new Disney+ original series ‘WandaVision,’ which...
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Basketball

Southern Miss catches rhythm in conference play, sweeps UTSA

After losing five consecutive games at the...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Basketball

Southern Miss sweeps Middle Tennessee to improve conference record

After dropping both games against UAB last...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Basketball

Lady Eagles Coach Joye Lee-McNelis announces cancer diagnosis

Joye Lee-McNelis, the Head Coach of Southern...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Basketball

Lady Eagles drop third consecutive conference game in loss to UAB

After dropping its first two conference games...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz