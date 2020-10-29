  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Students asked to quarantine for shorter time
News

Students asked to quarantine for shorter time

By Meghan Fuller

-

77
0

With COVID-19 still rampant around the county, many students are alarmed about how Moffitt Health Center has handled various pandemic procedures, especially its quarantine advisements.

Moffitt Health Center, the on-campus medical center for The University of Southern Mississippi, has been testing students for COVID-19 since the outbreak first began. They provide PCR and rapid antigen tests, encouraging students to schedule appointments . Moffitt has also been heavily involved with on-campus PSAs about COVID-19, explaining the importance of social distancing and quarantine to prevent its spread. 

However, it seems they do not practice what they preach. While some students claim Moffitt helped them manage COVID-19, many others are not pleased. 

Quinn Gordon, a senior marketing major, was told to quarantine for ten days after testing positive for COVID-19. This is in line with the bare minimum quarantine per CDC recommendation. However, four days later, Gordon received another call from Moffitt, claiming her quarantine was finished. 

Although she was apparently “well enough” to leave her home, Gordon claims that her symptoms still progressed. They got so bad that she had to be temporarily hospitalized last week. 

“My symptoms became severe,” Gordon said. “I had to be given two IV bags of fluid.” 

Gordon believes Moffitt was directly responsible for her hospitalization. In addition to the shortened quarantine, Gordon was also given a flu vaccine by Moffitt while suffering from COVID-19. Because of this, Gordon says her symptoms were prolonged, which is why it progressed the way it did. 

Gordon said she feels that her quarantine should have lasted longer, especially considering the severity of her symptoms. 

“I felt very betrayed and misinformed,” Gordon said. “I don’t trust Moffitt Health.” 

Jared Bosarge, a sophomore business entrepreneurship major, said he received two COVID-19 tests from Moffitt, one taking an hour and the other taking a day. Due to a lack of communication from Moffitt, though, Bosarge said he was unsure of when his quarantine would actually end. 

“They [Moffitt] never gave me a clear time range for quarantine,” Bosarge said. “I only got a call after the seventh day telling me it was over.” 

While Moffitt is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, many students believe that the procedures being taken are not up to standard. Rudy Enumerables, a sophomore marketing major, said he feels that his visit to Moffitt was chaotic and unorganized. 

“The doctor was rude and the entire visit was three hours,” Enumerables said. 

At the end of his visit, Enumerables was told to quarantine for seven days. He never received a call checking on his symptoms or telling him his quarantine was over. 

Although his quarantine has since ended and no other problems have appeared, Enumerables said that Moffitt still has some work to do in regards to its professionalism and order. 

“I have never and will never trust Moffitt,” Enumerables said. 

Many students have previously complained that Moffitt is not taking campus health seriously. They believe COVID-19 has finally validated this fear. 

With her quarantine now over, Gordon urged Moffitt to prevent situations like hers from ever happening again.

“Moffit should be more mindful,” Gordon said. “There shouldn’t be any room left for mistakes.”

Previous articleOpinion: The final Presidential Debate results
Next articleSouthern Miss refocus for upcoming conference game
Meghan Fuller

Latest news

FootballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss refocus for upcoming conference game

With Tim Billings taking over as Interim Head Coach after Scotty Walden’s departure to Austin Peay, Southern...
Read more
NewsMeghan Fuller -
0

Students asked to quarantine for shorter time

With COVID-19 still rampant around the county, many students are alarmed about how Moffitt Health Center has handled various pandemic procedures, especially its quarantine advisements.
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Opinion: The final Presidential Debate results

The second and final presidential debate has ended, and it could be a focal point for undecided voters deciding how to cast their vote.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJakori Beauchamp -
0

‘Positions’ is Ariana’s Worst Lead Single

This past Friday, Ariana Grande released “Positions” from her upcoming sixth album of the same name. If this single is any indication, this album will probably be easily lost in the shuffle of Grande’s other works.
Read more
Opinionerykah drone -
0

Opinion: How to Holiday in a Pandemic

It’s that time of year again. October, November and December bring Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, which will look a lot different with COVID-19.
Read more
FeaturesCarter Lishen -
0

Medical Marijuana Campaign reflects on efforts provide compassionate care to suffering patients

In the Nov. 3 election, Mississippians will decide whether to amend the state constitution with Initiative 65, which would legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.
Read more

Must read

FootballCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss refocus for upcoming conference game

With Tim Billings taking over as Interim...
Read more
NewsMeghan Fuller -
0

Students asked to quarantine for shorter time

With COVID-19 still rampant around the county, many students are alarmed about how Moffitt Health Center has handled various pandemic procedures, especially its quarantine advisements.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Brett Benigno on socially distanced homecoming

Homecoming elections looked quite different this year, but that did not stop some of The University of Southern Mississippi’s best students from running.
Morgan Lawrence -
0
Read more
News

Have you checked on your professors?

There have been a lot of stories about how students have struggled because of remote learning. But students are not the only ones struggling with this semester.
Sarah Burse -
0
Read more
News

What’s on the ballot this November?

The 2020 presidential election is now just a few short weeks away. On Nov. 3, voters will have the opportunity to exercise their civic duty, able to give their opinions on topics ranging from the general election to the state flag.
Carter Lishen -
0
Read more
News

COVID-19 turns Homecoming Week virtual

Though there is no official Homecoming week this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Student Government Association (SGA) has planned virtual events to keep the tradition, and its spirit, soaring.
Hannah Houston -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz