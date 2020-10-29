Students asked to quarantine for shorter time

With COVID-19 still rampant around the county, many students are alarmed about how Moffitt Health Center has handled various pandemic procedures, especially its quarantine advisements.

Moffitt Health Center, the on-campus medical center for The University of Southern Mississippi, has been testing students for COVID-19 since the outbreak first began. They provide PCR and rapid antigen tests, encouraging students to schedule appointments . Moffitt has also been heavily involved with on-campus PSAs about COVID-19, explaining the importance of social distancing and quarantine to prevent its spread.

However, it seems they do not practice what they preach. While some students claim Moffitt helped them manage COVID-19, many others are not pleased.

Quinn Gordon, a senior marketing major, was told to quarantine for ten days after testing positive for COVID-19. This is in line with the bare minimum quarantine per CDC recommendation. However, four days later, Gordon received another call from Moffitt, claiming her quarantine was finished.

Although she was apparently “well enough” to leave her home, Gordon claims that her symptoms still progressed. They got so bad that she had to be temporarily hospitalized last week.

“My symptoms became severe,” Gordon said. “I had to be given two IV bags of fluid.”

Gordon believes Moffitt was directly responsible for her hospitalization. In addition to the shortened quarantine, Gordon was also given a flu vaccine by Moffitt while suffering from COVID-19. Because of this, Gordon says her symptoms were prolonged, which is why it progressed the way it did.

Gordon said she feels that her quarantine should have lasted longer, especially considering the severity of her symptoms.

“I felt very betrayed and misinformed,” Gordon said. “I don’t trust Moffitt Health.”

Jared Bosarge, a sophomore business entrepreneurship major, said he received two COVID-19 tests from Moffitt, one taking an hour and the other taking a day. Due to a lack of communication from Moffitt, though, Bosarge said he was unsure of when his quarantine would actually end.

“They [Moffitt] never gave me a clear time range for quarantine,” Bosarge said. “I only got a call after the seventh day telling me it was over.”

While Moffitt is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, many students believe that the procedures being taken are not up to standard. Rudy Enumerables, a sophomore marketing major, said he feels that his visit to Moffitt was chaotic and unorganized.

“The doctor was rude and the entire visit was three hours,” Enumerables said.

At the end of his visit, Enumerables was told to quarantine for seven days. He never received a call checking on his symptoms or telling him his quarantine was over.

Although his quarantine has since ended and no other problems have appeared, Enumerables said that Moffitt still has some work to do in regards to its professionalism and order.

“I have never and will never trust Moffitt,” Enumerables said.

Many students have previously complained that Moffitt is not taking campus health seriously. They believe COVID-19 has finally validated this fear.

With her quarantine now over, Gordon urged Moffitt to prevent situations like hers from ever happening again.

“Moffit should be more mindful,” Gordon said. “There shouldn’t be any room left for mistakes.”