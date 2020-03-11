  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News The First donates funds to Bower Academic Center
NewsSports

The First donates funds to Bower Academic Center

By Makayla Puckett

-

36
0

On March 5, The First, A National Banking Association, contributed $150,000 to the $1.7 million privately funded Bower Academic Center project for student-athletes at Southern Miss. 

“We are excited to be able to partner with the university to make this facility a reality,” First Bank President and CEO Hoppy Cole said. “It’s a competitive tool. It’s important for us that Southern Miss remain competitive athletically and academically.”

Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain and his staff understand that the first priority of working with student-athletes is education, extends beyond the classroom.

“It’s not just about wins and losses. It’s not just about the even GPA and graduation. It’s about being prepared for what comes after that and this is a big piece of that puzzle,” McClain said.

The Bower Center will house study spaces, classrooms, a computer lab and office space for academic staff. The donation by The First will also support a financial literacy program for student-athletes. 

“One of the great opportunities we have in Hattiesburg is partnering with our friends at the University of Southern Mississippi,” Cole said. “The financial support we are providing for the Bower Academic Center will make it possible for student-athletes to be better prepared to compete off the field as well as on. This is another part of our commitment to financial education and building strong communities.”

Aspects of the program will include teaching life skills, such as resume writing, how to invest and spend money. As students progress, the options for what they will have learned will lead to more options of what to study.  

“It will not be optional, and I can answer that pretty quickly. It’s not that we don’t make a lot of things mandatory,” McClain said. “We want to put together a life skills program that will kind of walk with [student-athletes] through their four or five years on campus.”

The First sees this investment as a way to benefit both Southern Miss and the community. 

“I think it’s an important tool for the university to remain competitive. It’s an important tool to attract talent and it’s important to educate our young athletes on financial stewardship,” Cole said. “We were founded here in Hattiesburg some 24 years ago and Southern Miss is a major economic driver in our market. So it’s important for us to give back and it’s important for Southern Miss to do well.”

As of now, roughly 400 student-athletes use a 3,500 square foot space in M.M. Roberts Stadium for academic services. McClain said there has not been a decision made on what will be done with the “cramped” and “crowded” area. The new 18,000 square foot Bower center is scheduled to open in July in time for classes in the fall of 2020. 

“This space will allow us to spread out and really function in a way that will benefit them at the highest level,” McClain said. “It is something that has been on our radar in our student-athletes, and they’ll be very, very thankful.”

Previous articleCoronavirus impacts US and world economy
Next articleDropouts’ endorsements for Biden divide Democratic Party
Makayla Puckett
- Advertisement -

Latest news

FeaturesMorgan Usry -
0

Student advocates for sexual assault prevention

Selma Newbill has many things to be proud of. She is a Forbes 30 Under 30 Scholar, an ambassador for the Honors College and a 2020 finalist for the Harry S. Truman Scholarship.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

‘Onward’ does nothing for LGBT representation

If it were not for that one word, “girlfriend,” Specter would just be some forgettable, undeniably ugly, sexually ambiguous cyclops cop. Read entertainment editor Jack McCallum's thoughts on the Disney film.
Read more
OpinionBrian Winters -
0

Dropouts’ endorsements for Biden divide Democratic Party

Opinion: It is no secret the Democrat Party is worried Sanders will hand the election to Trump, but supporting one specific candidate instead of any Democratic supporter seems irresponsible.
Read more
NewsMakayla Puckett -
0

The First donates funds to Bower Academic Center

On March 5, The First, A National Banking Association, contributed $150,000 to the $1.7 million privately funded Bower Academic Center project for student-athletes at Southern Miss.
Read more
OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Coronavirus impacts US and world economy

Coronavirus could be equally as lethal to our economy as it has been to people’s lives. Physically, the tangible effects of coronavirus are more and more apparent each day.
Read more
Arts & Entertainmentmary murphy -
0

Netflix can’t ‘nonvertise’ its way to top

On Feb. 24, Netflix released a new feature that shows what the top 10 movies or series in your country are. So far, Netflix originals have dominated the list. On Feb. 29, the US top 10 featured nine titles created by Netflix.
Read more

Must read

FeaturesMorgan Usry -
0

Student advocates for sexual assault prevention

Selma Newbill has many things to be proud of. She is a Forbes 30 Under 30 Scholar, an ambassador for the Honors College and a 2020 finalist for the Harry S. Truman Scholarship.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentJack McCallum -
0

‘Onward’ does nothing for LGBT representation

If it were not for that one word, “girlfriend,” Specter would just be some forgettable, undeniably ugly, sexually ambiguous cyclops cop. Read entertainment editor Jack McCallum's thoughts on the Disney film.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Biden leads in Super Tuesday results

March 3 was Super Tuesday, the day when 14 states hold their primary elections for the Democratic presidential nominee. As far as delegates go, Biden won 628 national delegates while Sanders won 545 as of March 8.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss students share mixed views on Sen. Sanders

Bernie Sanders, a Democratic senator from Vermont, is turning heads in light of his landslide victory in Nevada. The New York Times and other publications have awarded Sanders the title of nominal frontrunner. Even in Mississippi, support for Sanders can be found.
Laurel Thrailkill -
0
Read more
News

Hattiesburg Zoo takes visitors back to Renaissance

People of all ages went to the Hattiesburg Zoo from Feb. 29 to March 1 to craft candles, learn apothecary and watch Shakespearean theater at the yearly Renaissance Festival.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Support the arts, not losing teams

Finally, our anger toward its construction is justified. We know that the construction of a volleyball court can’t help those below the poverty line.
The Student Printz Editorial Board -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz