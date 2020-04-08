  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Opinion The new class system is both flexible and empty
Opinion

The new class system is both flexible and empty

By William Lowery

-

119
0

This last week, Southern Miss students began online-only classes. Instead of meeting up in classrooms at 8 a.m., most are either watching video lectures or participating in conference calls to stay on top of classwork. This decision only happened two weeks ago. Like many, I was caught off guard and wondered how teachers were going to handle the new teaching system.

So far, this decision has its pros and cons, so let’s start with the good.  

There’s a lot more time to work on assignments and projects. Before, there was only so much time a person had after class. As a result, a lot of students put in all-nighters to get work done. Knowing you can now wake up and do the work when you want removes a lot of that tension.

At the same time, though, a new challenge comes from making the most out of each day. For some, the online-only model seems like an excuse to procrastinate even more. When most  businesses are closed, it’s easy to be tempted to sit at home and twiddle your thumbs on the phone. For others, they focus only on schoolwork, wearing themselves out mentally and physically.

Therefore, it pays to come up with a schedule of when to work or study. For me, a daily schedule helps time fly by quickly and I get a lot done in the process. It also helps me pace myself, since I also designated time away from a computer screen to take a break. 

Online-only classes seem great, but they pale in comparison to the real deal. Because the campus is closed and everyone is at home, the college experience just isn’t the same. Weirdly, the rush of hurrying from class to class and cutting it close on deadlines is what defines college. With so much time to do whatever, it really puts into perspective how adrenaline-inducing college could be. There is also no one to interact with. Conference calls provide some measure of contact with other people, but it feels more like you’re participating in a phone call rather than a group meeting.

When the spring semester ends in May and the fall semester starts in August, who knows how returning students will feel about being on campus again after spending a couple of months taking classes on a computer.  For current freshmen, they might find it hard to believe Southern Miss was once a thriving university and not a ghost town. 

The online model may only be temporary, but its effects will be long-lasting.

Previous article‘After Hours’ shines as The Weeknd’s best album
William Lowery

Latest news

OpinionWilliam Lowery -
0

The new class system is both flexible and empty

This last week, Southern Miss students began online-only classes. Instead of meeting up in classrooms at 8 a.m., most are either watching video lectures or participating in conference calls to stay on top of classwork.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentCharlie Luttrell -
0

‘After Hours’ shines as The Weeknd’s best album

After releasing three singles in the past few months, The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, “After Hours,” on March 20. In it, The Weeknd returns to his roots while improving his artistic abilities, making it his strongest entry yet.
Read more
OpinionEarl Stoudemire -
0

Students need their money back

After many were being forced to move back to their family homes or other shelters, Southern Miss students need their money back from Eagle Dining and Housing and Residence life.
Read more
LifestyleMorgan Usry -
0

Campus experts offer wellness advice

While most people are preoccupied with COVID-19, it can be easy to neglect other aspects of health...
Read more
NewsJohn Hollins -
0

Artists grapple with a new normal

Theatre, dance, music and art majors, whose crafts depend on live performances or collaborations, are now dealing with issues far beyond their GPAs.
Read more
FeaturesMeghan Fuller -
0

Healthcare professionals protect, warn against COVID-19

With a lack of adequate supplies throughout the nation, healthcare workers are struggling to protect themselves from the virus.
Read more

Must read

OpinionWilliam Lowery -
0

The new class system is both flexible and empty

This last week, Southern Miss students began online-only classes. Instead of meeting up in classrooms at 8 a.m., most are either watching video lectures or participating in conference calls to stay on top of classwork.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentCharlie Luttrell -
0

‘After Hours’ shines as The Weeknd’s best album

After releasing three singles in the past few months, The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, “After Hours,” on March 20. In it, The Weeknd returns to his roots while improving his artistic abilities, making it his strongest entry yet.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Students need their money back

After many were being forced to move back to their family homes or other shelters, Southern Miss students need their money back from Eagle Dining and Housing and Residence life.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
Opinion

Students and faculty need to strike balance during hectic times

Neither the faculty members nor the students had anticipated this sort of outcome for the rest of their semester. However, this chaos can be sorted out if there is good communication between professors and students.
Dipin Subedi -
0
Read more
Opinion

Selfishness runs rampant in coronavirus panic

Read why Lillie Busch says the coronavirus has brought out the worst in people.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Opinion

Biden’s delayed COVID-19 response is worrying

While Bernie Sanders had been hosting video chats on Twitch on the pandemic, Biden disappeared from the public eye.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz