  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Arts & Entertainment Theaters in Mississippi start opening up
Arts & Entertainment

Theaters in Mississippi start opening up

By Brian Winters

-

154
0

After months of closures due to COVID-19, theatres in Mississippi have started to open back up. In Gulfport, two theaters were brought back into operation, with Cinemark 16 reopened on Aug. 25 and The Grand Theatre reopened on Aug. 28. Both companies have implemented precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Grand Theatre teamed up with CinemaSafe, a program that promotes protocols and guidelines supported by leading epidemiologists so movie theaters can operate safely. 

Information about The Grand’s precautions relating to COVID-19 can be found by going to the health info tab on their website. Most of the changes revolve around state mandates and physical distancing guidelines. Guests to The Grand must wear a mask in all common areas, including in the lobby, concession stand area, corridors and restrooms. Employees at The Grand are also required to wear facial coverings and gloves during their shifts and continue to frequently wash their hands.

Guests may take off their masks once they are seated in the theatre in order to eat and drink, as social distancing will be enforced by the ticketing system and auditorium capacity limits. The ticket system will allow groups of guests who order tickets at the same time to sit together, but will otherwise force a two-seat gap on either side of the guest. The Grand is also not accepting paper cash at the concession stand. Guests can exchange paper cash at Guest Services for a gift card if the guest does not have a credit or debit card for payment. 

Guests can pre-order both tickets and concessions for pickup at a designated area of the concession stand to create a fully touchless theatre experience. 

Cinemark 16 also teamed up with CinemaSafe to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The overall auditorium capacity at Cinemark 16 is being reduced for safety and to comply with state guidelines. Seats adjacent to the guest will be blocked and tickets for those seats will be unavailable. 

Showtimes are also being staggered to allow more time for guests to exit and prevent overcrowding in the theater’s restrooms, halls and lobbies. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online, with it no longer being required for the guest to carry a printed ticket to go watch their film. 

Tickets can still be purchased at the box office, but guests will no longer need to hand the ticket to ushers. Instead, it only needs to be shown to the usher to correctly direct the user to their section.

Both of these theaters are taking extra precautions to clean the area and make sure it is safe for guests. Concession and kitchen areas are being sanitized frequently. Guests are also asked to practice physical distancing when in line for concessions and as they walk through the halls.
The movies currently being shown at both theaters range from new releases to old classics, allowing guests to choose from a wide range of options. Visiting either cinemark.com or thegrandtheatre.com  will show what movies are being shown and at what times.

Previous articleHow Students are Experiencing Social Life During a Pandemic
Next articleLink between COVID-19 and myocarditis poses concern for college athletics
Brian Winters

Latest news

NewsSarah Burse -
0

Students coping with a condensed schedule

Labor Day weekend could not come fast enough for some Southern Miss students. With classes still online and fewer breaks due to a condensed schedule, this semester has already been a whirlpool of the unknown.
Read more
OpinionBrian Winters -
0

Facebook Live events should become more common

While it will be nice to return to in-person events, it is also good to know there is a potential alternative for events that might not occur close by.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Everbridge helps Southern Miss community with contact tracing

The University of Southern Mississippi launched a university-wide mobile app this week as an addition to its continued efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
SportsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Link between COVID-19 and myocarditis poses concern for college athletics

While some college conferences have postponed their fall sports seasons due to the threats of COVID-19, others have decided to continue play.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentBrian Winters -
0

Theaters in Mississippi start opening up

After months of closures due to COVID-19, theatres in Mississippi have started to open back up
Read more
NewsHannah Houston -
0

How Students are Experiencing Social Life During a Pandemic

Although social distancing guidelines are in place on campus, students are still finding ways to socialize this semester.
Read more

Must read

NewsSarah Burse -
0

Students coping with a condensed schedule

Labor Day weekend could not come fast enough for some Southern Miss students. With classes still online and fewer breaks due to a condensed schedule, this semester has already been a whirlpool of the unknown.
Read more
OpinionBrian Winters -
0

Facebook Live events should become more common

While it will be nice to return to in-person events, it is also good to know there is a potential alternative for events that might not occur close by.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

Popular magazines pay tribute to Breonna Taylor

After the tragic death of Breonna Taylor,...
Skyla Langley -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Kaufman’s ‘i’m thinking of ending things’ is missing something

Charlie Kaufman’s latest film, ‘i’m thinking of ending things’, premiered as a Netflix original on Sep. 4.
mary murphy -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

“Love In Time of Corona”: hit and miss

The latest Hulu and Freeform miniseries, “Love In Time of Corona”, follows the lives of four different couples and how they operate their households during the COVID-19 pandemic in California.
Jakori Beauchamp -
0
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Southern Miss art and theater continue amid pandemic

Instead of watching a theater production amid a crowd, many are experiencing performances behind a screen. This trend has continued with Southern Miss, as the School of Performing and Visual Arts gets used to new production styles amid a pandemic.
Sarah Burse -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz