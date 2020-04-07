  • About
Use entertainment to stay sane at home
Arts & Entertainment

Use entertainment to stay sane at home

By erykah drone

-

201
0

Almost everyone is privy to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Since the start of this pandemic, these services  have uploaded a lot of old favorites like “Space Jam,” “Harlem Nights,” “Richie Rich,” “What Men Want,” and “Jimmy Neutron.” Many of us have already jumped into each streaming service in the midst of this pandemic, happily awaiting the fulfillment of a good show. 

In these uncertain times, a lot of us feel upset and uneasy about event cancellations and other things now out of our control. Television has always been an enjoyable pastime to take viewers’ minds away from their immediate concerns. Therefore, being able to finally clear out watchlists may ease some of collective dismay. 

I have heard plenty of students rave about the Netflix series “All-American,” which follows a high school football star, Spencer James, from the slums of California to Beverly Hills to pursue football. In the midst of this plot lies many issues his community back home faces, like gang violence, and the struggles his own family faces. It’s a real, feel-good show for those who like a little bit of drama.

Another series, “Black Lightning,” also works for those looking for some drama. It follows Jefferson Pierce, a high school principal, and his super family as they try to save their city of Freeland from being occupied. They also have to save the children who have been injected with superpowers before they are weaponized for military use. This show is an excellent example of the horrors of biological warfare, as well as the unconditional love of family.  

Another favorite is Shonda Rhimes’ “How to Get Away with Murder,” starring Viola Davis. This series follows law professor and practicing lawyer, Annalise Keating, and her five specially selected law students through crimes connected to them and how they manage to dodge the repercussions. Each episode leaves viewers on such dramatic cliffhangers that they come back for more. If you haven’t already watched it, now is the time to catch up.

One would think all we need during a time like this is our TV. However, once the thrill of TV gets mundane, we need to remember the reading, the creating, and the mindfulness we can do to better ourselves. In the midst of virtual school and entertainment, I urge everyone to pull away from the screens every once in a while to do something more tangible and meaningful for yourself. And, as always advised, stay safe and healthy.

erykah drone

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

