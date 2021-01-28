‘WandaVision’ is an exciting take on a beloved genre

The new Disney+ original series ‘WandaVision,’ which premiered on Jan. 15 of this year, offers Marvel fans a new take on superheroes. With only three episodes out to date, things keep getting weirder, leaving many fans wondering, “What is happening to Wanda and Vision?”

Wanda and Vision, once again played by ‘Avenger’ actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, live in the quaint town of Westview. However, they don’t exactly know why they are there. Vision works a nice desk job, but what does he actually do all day? Wanda tends to her wifely duties, but why? Most importantly, why are they trapped in a sitcom?

The first two episodes are essentially a love letter to the black-and-white sitcoms of the 50s and 60s, like ‘I Love Lucy’. Everything from the dialogue to the neighbors invokes and pays homage to classic tropes from that era. There are even commercial breaks advertising old Stark Industry products. Of course, this comes with a superhero twist — Wanda and Vision still have to hide their powers, after all.

The underlying mystery of ‘WandaVision’ is hinged around when it takes place. During the events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, Vision seemed to die at the hands of Thanos and his henchmen. Yet in an interview with TV Line, actress Teyonah Parris mentioned that ‘WandaVison’ takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ If the Marvel Cinematic Universe is kept in place, this should mean that Vision is dead and gone. So what changed?

It could be tied into Wanda’s powers and Parris’ character, the delightful Geraldine. From what we know so far, Geraldine is an older Monica Rambeau from ‘Captain Marvel.’ You know, the little girl that called Captain Marvel “Auntie Carol”? But did little Monica travel to this weird sitcom on S.H.I.E.L.D. business? Or was she trapped in this weird universe as well? All this adds to the seemingly unending questions.

Episode three only further adds onto the mystery and changes up the status quo. Over the course of the show, the townspeople refuse to answer tricky questions, and seem visibly disturbed if Wanda or Vision say something out of place. This glitching becomes much more drastic in episode three, when Geraldine is violently thrown out of the sitcom after mentioning a past detail from Wanda’s life.

The show itself also changes radically. The show is now in color, falling more in step with 70s sitcoms. But, perhaps weirdest of all, Wanda is… pregnant?

Out of nowhere, Wanda spends 12 hours pregnant and gives birth to two handsome little boys. These children, Billy and Tommy, are actually a part of the original comics. Longtime comic fans hope they end up faring better in ‘WandaVision’, but no one’s sure what’s to come at this point.

This new genre for the MCU is different and all excitable at the same time. And, with any hope, we’ll get to see an epic fight scene soon enough. Even if we don’t, ‘WandaVision’ excels at keeping the audience’s attention, and everyone is talking about what will happen next to Wanda, Vision and the rest.