What questions or comments do you have about coronavirus and Southern Miss?

By Alyssa Bass

Thirty-two individuals have been tested for coronavirus by the Mississippi State Department of Health. As of 12:20 p.m. March 11, Mississippi has no confirmed cases.

After the Southern Miss Chorale performed in South Korea Feb. 17-20, concerns about coronavirus began to spread in Hattiesburg. Shortly after the chorale’s return, the university cancelled all sponsored international and domestic travel. These guidelines will be in effect until April 30, according to the Office of the Provost.

On March 10, students received an email from the Office of the Provost asking them to cancel Spring Break travel plans. If travel is unavoidable, university leaders are asking travelers to register their plans. The link to register plans and other coronavirus related announcements from the university can be found at this link.

As events and Study Abroad programs get cancelled and students across the nation transition to online-only classes, The Student Printz wants to hear from you.

What questions or comments do you have about coronavirus and the university’s policies? Use the form below to let us know.

Alyssa Bass
