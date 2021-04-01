Krispy Kreme offers a new reward for getting vaccinated

Have you gotten vaccinated for COVID-19? Do you love doughnuts? Then you’re in luck. For the rest of 2021, Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut a day for anyone with a COVID-19 vaccination card.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer, said.

Even if you have not yet been vaccinated, you can still get free things from Krispy Kreme. Each Monday from March 29 to May 24, anyone can go to Krispy Kreme and get one free medium coffee and glazed doughnut. This is done so that everyone’s week starts off on a good note.

Krispy Kreme will continue to encourage everyone to share joy and take care of each other by launching “Be Sweet Weekends.”. If any guest purchases any dozen doughnuts, they can order an additional “Be Sweet Dozen” to safely share with a friend or neighbor for just $1.

The Original Glazed dozen with a special smiley-face doughnut will also be available for nine consecutive Saturday and Sundays from March 27 to May 23. Krispy Kreme encourages sharing the joy on social media, using the hashtag #KrispyKreme and by tagging the company using @krispykreme.

For more information about the promotion, a FAQ can be found at https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/vaccineoffer. If you qualify for a vaccine and haven’t yet gotten one, you can schedule an appointment to get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine with help from the VaccineFinder at https://vaccinefinder.org/search.