Petal Protest May 2020 Photo Gallery
Photo Gallery

Petal Protest May 2020 Photo Gallery

By Brian Winters

-

334
0

Members of the Petal-Hattiesburg community joined together for three days on the Petal City Hall lawn to remember George Floyd and peacefully protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Photos by Brian Winters and Meghan Fuller.

  • Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Meghan Fuller.

Brian Winters

