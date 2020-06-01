Petal Protest May 2020 Photo Gallery

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has announced plans to condense the Fall 2020 semester calendar in an effort to limit student travel into and out of the region and help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
When Southern Miss announced in February that on-campus classes would be held remotely through the end of the semester due to COVID-19 concerns, it wasn’t that surprising. What was less obvious was what would happen to Southern Miss’ on-campus student workers.
Members of the Petal-Hattiesburg community joined together for three days on the Petal City Hall lawn to remember George Floyd and peacefully protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Photos by Brian Winters and Meghan Fuller.
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Meghan Fuller.
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Brian Winters
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Meghan Fuller.
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Meghan Fuller.
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Brian Winters.
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Meghan Fuller.
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Meghan Fuller.
Lorraine Bates wearing chains and a sign at the Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Brian Winters
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Meghan Fuller.
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Meghan Fuller.
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Meghan Fuller.
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Brian Winters
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Meghan Fuller.
Petal Protest on May 30, 2020. Photo by Brian Winters
I wish I wasn’t writing this piece, but was compelled to do so. I’m sick and tired of being a young black man always watching my back out of fear for incidents like this, where George Floyd had a knee on his neck for 8 minutes, as if he was a dog and not human.
LIVE: From a Safe Distance, offers bands the chance to still perform for audiences through live streaming. The live streams give musicians a chance to perform for their fans again, and for fans to watch a live show from the safety of their homes.