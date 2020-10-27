  • About
Photo Gallery Honors College Pumpkin Painting Gallery
Photo Gallery

Honors College Pumpkin Painting Gallery

By Charlie Luttrell

-

108
0

The Honors College hosted a pumpkin painting party for students and faculty at the Honors House on Oct. 26. This was the Honor College’s first in-person event of the semester. Photos by Charlie Luttrell.

  • The Honors College hosts a pumpkin painting party for students and faculty at the Honors House on Oct. 26.
Charlie Luttrell

