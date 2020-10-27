Honors College Pumpkin Painting Gallery

The 2020 presidential election is now just a few short weeks away. On Nov. 3, voters will have the opportunity to exercise their civic duty, able to give their opinions on topics ranging from the general election to the state flag.
Nannie Mac’s Snowballs, which is located just a half mile off-campus across from Strick’s Bar-B-Q and Catering, has already brought bright things to the McMullen family since it opened in the beginning of this year.
For the second week in a row, Southern Miss will not play due to COVID-related issues. This time, however, the reason for the postponement is because of an increase of COVID-19 cases on Southern Miss’s team.
The Honors College hosted a pumpkin painting party for students and faculty at the Honors House on Oct. 26. This was the Honor College’s first in-person event of the semester. Photos by Charlie Luttrell.
Last week, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was questioned on a wide range of topics during a four-day long hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Although she was grilled left and right, it was clear that the hearing was not about questioning her qualifications, but further bickering between Democrats and Republicans.
