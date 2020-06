The Mobile Street March took place Saturday, June 13, 2020 beginning at Mobile Street and at Vernon Dahmer Park, continuing toward downtown Hattiesburg, ending near the courthouse in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and remembrance of George Floyd. This was one of the routes that the Freedom Summer protesters would march down to get to the courthouse as the protested on Freedom Day Jan. 24, 1964, to protest them not allowing Black people to vote. Photos by Earl Stoudemire.