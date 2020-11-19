  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Photo Gallery Photogallery: COVID on Southern Miss campus
Photo Gallery

Photogallery: COVID on Southern Miss campus

By Mariah Reed

-

787
0

Photos by Mariah Reed

Previous articleSouthern Miss reacts to approval of new state flag
Next articleOpinion: Trump’s concession will save the nation
Mariah Reed

Latest news

OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Opinion: Trump’s concession will save the nation

The United States of America is in utter chaos. Although the results of the presidential elections proclaim Joe Biden as the winner, current president Donald Trump still holds on to his belief that the election was full of irregularities and has denied its outcome. This has led to an unprecedented constitutional crisis, which sees severe consequences for the nation now and into the future.
Read more
Photo GalleryMariah Reed -
0

Photogallery: COVID on Southern Miss campus

Photos by Mariah Reed
Read more
NewsCharlie Luttrell -
0

Southern Miss reacts to approval of new state flag

After 126 years, the state officially retired the flag in June and formed a committee to choose a new flag design.
Read more
MultimediaEarl Stoudemire -
0

Multimedia: COVID-19 Times- Pine Belt Fair

https://youtu.be/LuNkKJGajEA
Read more
MultimediaBlair Ballou -
0

Multimedia: COVID-19 effects on Southern Miss student body

https://youtu.be/kdQl91nFwNc
Read more
FeaturesMariah Reed -
0

COVID clashes with curriculum

This year has been one that will not soon be forgotten. Classes were pushed online in March when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Students physically left campus the week before spring break and returned in August.
Read more

Must read

OpinionDipin Subedi -
0

Opinion: Trump’s concession will save the nation

The United States of America is in utter chaos. Although the results of the presidential elections proclaim Joe Biden as the winner, current president Donald Trump still holds on to his belief that the election was full of irregularities and has denied its outcome. This has led to an unprecedented constitutional crisis, which sees severe consequences for the nation now and into the future.
Read more
Photo GalleryMariah Reed -
0

Photogallery: COVID on Southern Miss campus

Photos by Mariah Reed
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Photo Gallery

Photogallery: Nov. 15 protest on campus

Black Student Organizations from Southern Miss and...
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more
Photo Gallery

Honors College Pumpkin Painting Gallery

The Honors College hosted a pumpkin painting...
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more
Photo Gallery

Move-In Day 2020 Photo Gallery

Students began moving into their dorms at...
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
Photo Gallery

Mobile Street March

The Mobile Street March took place ...
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz